Veteran journalist and politician, Dele Momodu, has accused President Bola Tinubu of punishing over 200 million Nigerians for the sins of a few people through the removal of fuel subsidy.

Momodu spoke on the Friday edition of Channels TV’s Politics Today, where he faulted the manner in which the subsidy removal was announced and implemented.

“So our country today, a man got to power, and from day one, I remove all subsidies. Subsidy is gone. Is gone. And since then, the country has not recovered,” Momodu said.

He said everything was wrong with the way the decision was taken, arguing that the President should not have announced the removal on his first day in office.

“Was there anything wrong in that? Oh, everything was wrong with it. But I think you must. I think you will not come on day one and say subsidy is gone. You must. No, he never said from day one he will get there and look at it,” he said.

Momodu said the subsidy issue could have been better handled if the government had taken time to study it before acting.

“And we’ve since discovered that this subsidy issue, you know, could have been better handled because if you look at it, the people who are at fault, they are probably less than 1000 people, and now you are punishing over 200 million Nigerians because of the sins of a few people,” he said.

He said what Nigerians expected was for the President to sit down and weigh the pros and cons of the policy before implementation.

“So what we expected him to do was to sit down and look at it, the pros and cons, what you can do to make sure that it will not affect the people the way you have done,” Momodu stated.

He likened the Nigerian economy under the present administration to a patient in a coma.

“Now it’s like taking a patient to a doctor. You pump him with an injection, and he has been in coma for almost four years. That is what is happening in Nigeria,” he said.

Momodu said Tinubu was being rejected everywhere he went because Nigerians could feel the pain of the reforms.

“And that is why you can see that everywhere Tinubu goes now is being rejected by the people. The people are not stupid; they are rejecting him because they can feel the pain,” he said.

He accused the President of telling Nigerians to endure the pain while living in luxury himself.

“Meanwhile, you keep telling the people to relax. Don’t worry, the pain will soon be a thing of the past. But you are busy globetrotting, and also we can see the profligacy. You are spending money as if it is confetti, and Nigerians are suffering,” Momodu said.

He said Tinubu would not be spending the way he did if he were sharing in the pain of the people.

“If he was sharing in the pain of the people, he would not be doing what he’s doing. Donating 1 billion, 1 billion, doing a budget to individuals, a budget in trillions, more than what we are paying the military, more than what we are using to service the health sector, what we are spending on more than the education of our children,” he said.

Momodu said Nigeria must be made affordable again, insisting that Tinubu had run out of options on the subsidy matter.

“No, it’s unfortunate. So that is why we must make sure that we make our country affordable again. It’s a simple thing. There is nothing Tinubu can do about it. You and you can see that he is trying everything,” he said.

He said the President lacked the courage to reverse the policy even though he knew it had failed the people.

“You know, he could do cleverly to bring back the subsidy, but he just doesn’t have the courage to say yes. I will bring back the subsidy, but that is his difference,” Momodu said.

Momodu also dismissed the praises from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the Nigerian economy.

“Look, that’s number one. Number two, our economy. Every day they come, oh, they are praising us. The World Bank is praising us. IMF is saying we are doing well. We all knew. I remember as a reporter in Concord in those days that whenever IMF or World Bank is interested in your case, then something is wrong,” he said.

He insisted that the reforms were not affecting Nigerians positively, despite the commendations from international institutions.

“So you can see clearly that Tinubu, everything you can say is not affecting our people positively. Nigerians are suffering. That’s just the truth. So we need to get that back,” Momodu said.

He said the issue that concerned him most was the state of Nigeria’s democracy under Tinubu.

“Then the one that concerns me the most that I tell you about all the time is our democracy. How can one man come into power and he has seized everything. Everybody is scared in Nigeria today. The governors are scared. I have a lot of friends who are governors,” he said.

Momodu said governors, the judiciary and the legislature were all afraid of the President.

“They are scared of one man because they believe he’s so ruthless, and he has always bullied his story anyway in whatever he did growing up. So they believe he’s using the same, you know, mafia tactic of saying yes, I’m in charge. The judiciary is afraid. The legislature is afraid. The executive, I can tell you, even governors are praying fervently and quietly to God because for the first time governors have lost their power,” he said.

He said governors had lost their integrity and were now being treated like fools, unlike in the early days of the PDP.

“They’ve lost their integrity. People used to see governors as mini presidents. Governors are now being treated like as fools, which is very very important. In the early days of the PDP, there hasn’t been any time that our political climate has been overwhelmed and taken over by one single party,” Momodu said.

Momodu concluded that the government had failed and that Nigeria must be retrieved from Tinubu.

“Government has failed, I will tell you why Nigeria must retrieve our country from Tinubu,” he said.