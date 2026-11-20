From church choir to Nollywood, Yetunde Alabi shares her journey as an actress and entrepreneur, choosing Ibadan’s soft life over Lagos’ hustle while balancing family, business and fame. In this candid interview with ROTIMI IGE, she discusses the cost of stardom, social media encounters and her passion for investing in the future of Nigerian cinema.

How did Nollywood find you, or did you find Nollywood? Which one happened?

I would say it found me. Everything worked together for good. I had always wanted it, and then it found me. I used to see it on TV and pray that one day I would be part of the people on screen. Eventually, I met someone already in the industry who gave me a role on a platter of gold, and I was able to utilise it. It came unexpectedly, just by luck, and thankfully I was able to grab it.

You are one of those faces that, all of a sudden, I realised I was watching you and recognised you. It wasn’t someone I had been watching for decades. At what point did you become a celebrity?

I don’t really know, because I am still growing by the day. But it started in my final year in school around 2014. Azeez Ijaduade, a long-time friend of mine who is a born actor, had spoken to me about joining the industry. However, I wanted to finish school before doing Nollywood officially.

Why was he talking to you about joining the industry? Had you shown him talent?

Yes. I used to do things on my own without realising people were watching me. He would tell me, ‘I think you can do this.’ I would wonder if it was because I sang in the choir or did presentations in church, but he said he saw more in me than just church activities, even though I wasn’t in the drama unit. Around 2014, while I was schooling in Benin Republic, they came there to film. He came with Itele and other known faces who were already big at the time. He handed me a script to play a role. I thought, ‘This is big for something I’ve never done before.’ But we had a rehearsal the night before, and he was confident I could do it. We shot it, and people on set didn’t even notice it was my first time until I started following them to set regularly and eventually started my own productions.

One of the reasons I like watching your films is how well put together you look on screen, especially in corporate or office roles. I always wonder, do producers provide those clothes, or do you bring your own? How does it work?

For modern, everyday stories, it is mostly my own outfit. Since I am into the fashion business and sell clothes, I try to infuse that into my acting. However, if we are working on historical or period pieces set in places like Fiditi, Oyo, or Ijebu, they have to costume us because we don’t have those traditional costumes. So most of the time for modern stories, I costume myself.

That sounds very expensive for an actor. You show up with multiple boxes of clothes for a shoot, and they can get dirty, requiring dry cleaning. How do you manage the cost?

That is what comes with the job. If you want to protect your brand and look classy on screen, you have to do it. You don’t have to buy the most expensive clothes; you can buy affordable fabrics and have a tailor sew them to suit your body type within your budget. Also, because I am in the fashion business, I own two brands: Pulchritude by Ashabi (boutique outfits) and Sisi Ashabi (custom-made fabrics). I make money from my fashion business to cover my movie expenses, especially when I was starting out. Now, before I go on any set, I speak with the producer or coordinator to discuss what they offer to ensure a balance.

If it doesn’t balance, you won’t take the role?

Exactly. If it doesn’t balance, I don’t step out.

Moving away from Nollywood, what is a typical day like for you? Are you an early riser?

Yes, because I am a mom. I am up by 6:00 a.m. to prepare my son for school if I am at home. If I am on set, I still wake up and call home to make sure he takes his bath and packs his bag.

Are you a breakfast person?

For myself, no. But for my son, yes. So sometimes I eat with him in the morning. Today, because I am at home, I will pick him up from school later. If I am not around, his dad or my mom (the grandmother) picks him up. We shuffle it so everyone is there for him.

Before you came into the industry, who was your favourite actress?

Funke Akindele. I have loved her for so, so long. Growing up, I used to watch a lot of them. Now, working with them in the same field, I still see them as my icons, and I thank God I made the decision to join.

As an actress, what is your experience with social media DMs? What are some of the craziest things you’ve experienced?

People do a lot of nonsense in our DMs. I don’t open them anymore. Imagine opening your DM and seeing nudes from someone you don’t even know or follow. It’s crazy. It’s always men, not just Nigerian men, but people from all over. Now, I rarely reply to DMs unless it’s someone I follow or whose profile shows they can be sensible.

When did you realise that you were now a star? Did a specific incident happen?

I have two instances. First, when I used to do makeup on the side, a client booked me online after coming from the UK. While doing her makeup, she kept staring at me and eventually asked if I was the actress she saw in a movie. That made me realise people already knew me, so I dropped makeup and focused fully on acting. The second instance was when I went to a store in London with my cousin, and the security guard at the entrance recognised me from a movie and started calling people over. That was when I realised, “Okay, this is celebrity life.”

What is something you used to do before that you can no longer do now because of fame?

I can’t ride commercial bikes anymore, or freely buy roasted corn by the roadside. Sometimes you just want to be free and be yourself, but I can’t do those things anymore, and I miss those days.

You started acting in Ibadan. Did living outside Lagos affect you at all? Did you ever consider moving to Lagos?

No, I didn’t, and I won’t. Lagos is too fast for me; I like soft life. Even when I go to parties in Lagos, I want to be back in Ibadan the next day. Lagos has too much hustle and bustle. Ibadan is peaceful and calm, go to the location, come back, and live your life without trying to impress anyone. I just like it here.

Let’s talk about Isipo. How did you come up with the storyline?

If you look at the male characters in our society today, especially Gen Z guys living reckless lives; being with one woman today and another tomorrow without caring, that alone is enough inspiration. Keeping the Gen Z lifestyle in mind, we built a story around it, and that is how Isipo came about.

I understand you have another original coming up. What is the title?

It’s titled Eku, and it is a banger. It is the biggest project I have ever put my name on. It has a cinematic standard and features major actors like Saidi Balogun, Gbenga Titilayo, and many others. It should be out this year.

What drives you as a person?

My dreams. My dreams are so big that I am sometimes scared of what I see for myself in the future. Because of that, I can’t sit comfortably. I always want to be better, do something different, and create timeless stories with a great shelf life.

If I gave you $1 million today, would you invest it in film or fashion?

Film, film, film. We have stories that we need to give to the audience.

Do you think you can make that money back in the Nigerian film industry?

Why not? Yes. While some people believe the industry isn’t as viable, and there are times you invest without getting what you deserve, it is like every career where you win some, you lose some, but you don’t stop.

How do you feel when you arrive at events and cameras are flashed directly in your face and bloggers track your every move?

People might not understand what it’s like, but we can’t control it because it’s their way of expressing love. You just have to take it with joy. Even though it can be uncomfortable, you should be thankful that people recognise you. As the Yoruba say, we should be thankful for that.