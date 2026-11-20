PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu will attend the second-term inauguration of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun scheduled for November 27, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Chairman of the inauguration planning committee and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Teslim Igbalaye, disclosed this on Thursday in Osogbo during a news conference on the lineup of activities.

Igbalaye said Vice President Kashim Shettima, ministers, senators, ambassadors, governors, other prominent political figures and members of the diaspora would grace the occasion.

He said a series of activities had been scheduled to mark the inauguration, which would run from November 20th to 28th.

According to him, the activities will begin with a Jumat prayer on Friday at the Central Mosque, Oja Oba, Osogbo, followed by an interfaith prayer session at the Government House parking lot on Saturday.

The planning committee chairman said the final match of the Ademola Adeleke Victory Soccer Tournament would also take place on Saturday.

“Other activities include a night of praise and worship at the Governor’s House on November 22 and a benevolence programme for less-privileged persons and orphanages across the state on November 23.

“The programme includes the Osun Youth Summit on Innovation and Enterprise, scheduled for November 24, and a statewide broadcast by the governor on November 25.

“A lecture would also be delivered by Sen. Shehu Sani on the topic: ‘Federalism Dilemma: Navigating Institutional Friction, Local Government Allocations, and Executive Overreach’.

“There will be a parade rehearsal at the Osogbo City Stadium on Nov. 26, ahead of the inauguration of the governor and his deputy on November 27.

“A state banquet will be held at the Government House after the inauguration, while activities will end on Nov. 28 with a thanksgiving service at Cherubim and Seraphim church, Ede,” he said.