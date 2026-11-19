Vice-President Kashim Shettima has advised top politicians from the South East to play the politics of national integration that will guarantee the region a formidable voice at the centre, where strategic national decisions are taken.

Shettima gave the admonition in Awka, the Anambra State capital, venue of the Presidential rally held on Thursday.

The Vice-President cautioned against the politics of isolation, submitting that it was time the South East became part of what he called the national conversation.

He said: “ Politics is not a game of emotion. It’s a game of informed judgment. Now it’s a battle between emotion and reason, and the truth of the matter is that Ndigbo as one of the big three has not been in the business playing on the territory of Nigerian politics. You have to be part of the national conversation. You have to be at the center.

“I beseech my brothers and sisters in Ibo land, let our judgment be informed by reason. You are too big to be placed into an ethnic cocoon. You have to play at the center.

“And in the next dispensation, when power comes to the south, I can assure you that power will find its residence in the eastern region.”

Turning to the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections and now presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in the forthcoming 2027 general elections, Peter Obi, Shettima taunted the former Anambra State governor to learn from the late Buhari, who made several attempts to win the exalted seat and only clinched victory when he extended the hand of political fellowship beyond his immediate northern region.

He said: “Peter Obi cannot be more popular than Muhammadu Buhari. Muhammadu Buhari vied to become the president of Nigeria in 2003, he was unable to pull through. He vied again in 2007, he lost again. He had a static 15 million voters in Northern Nigeria. He vied again in 2011 and lost.

“It was by having a handshake across the Niger that we were able to win the presidential election in 2015.

“By action, let’s go sensible, let’s make informed judgment, and Nigeria will be better. I have to confess to you that some of my best friends in this political dispensation are Igbo extraction. I have to tell you that I am closer to some of the southeastern governors than some of my brothers in the north. That shows that what binds us together surpasses whatever that divides us. “We are eager to come along with you, our brothers and sisters.”

Earlier in his remarks, Anambra State governor, Professor Charles Soludo, spoke in the same vein, saying the region could not continue with the politics of isolation.

“Over the past few weeks, I have undertaken some town hall meetings all over the state. Two days ago, for about six, six and a half hours. I was there with a special group. I want to say to you all: from what we hear around, let’s make this campaign a conversation, not an argument among ourselves. I hear you. This conversation must be a greater conversation about Nigeria, about Ndigbo, not the confrontation.

“ I hear your emotions, I hear your a lamentations. I hear your complaints. I hear your protest. But this is not the time to bear massive lamentations. It is the time to reason.

Can we then afford another political isolation? This is a question that we have to ask.

Another question for us, in a democracy, what leverage do we have? What leverage do we have other than our votes and having alliance with the rest of the country, what difference do we have? And the next question: Why? What do we gain by wasting our votes again? Yes, I hear some people say yes. Let’s lose. If we lose, we lose. Yes, but losing has consequences. I want to suggest to you that the way for us to go is the way some of us have preached for more than 40 years, building bridges.

“We believe in one Nigeria, United Nigeria, and that is the only pathway for our people to have a prosperous homeland, to be able to have a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria, where Ndigbo can thrive and prosper all over Nigeria.

‘“We cannot afford to lock ourselves up in one corner and breathe in lamentations. We now need to get out and engage with Nigeria. “

The Imo State governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma, declared that in the last three years of President Tinubu’s administration, the South East had been given the sense of belonging that it craved in the Nigerian federation.

He called on the average voter in the region to cast their ballots for President Tinubu in the Presidential election next January.

“If you continue to do something the same way forever, you get the same result. There must be a time in a man’s life where you must change your ways of doing things. “You have lamented after 1970, government after government did not do what they promised.

“In 2015, APC came to power, and when APC came to power, between 2015 and today, the second Niger bridge became a reality.

“I have seen since after the war, for the first time, somebody from the South East is the Minister of Works of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. All the abandoned federal roads that no government touched since 1979, between 2023 and today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has either completed some, some of them are still ongoing.

“ Remember that after the war, South East was promised three Rs and that three Rs went into voicemail.

“Today, we have a development commission put in place by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the development commission is working.

“Our children became apprentices in virtually every profession, every manner of trade. Some went into crimes because their parents were not able to afford the cost of education. President Bola Tinubu came, he brought money, introduced the availability of loans for the training of our children. Now this is a man who has invested in so many projects in the South East.

We have resolved beyond party. We have resolved in the southeast, beyond party to support President Bola Tinubu. Whether you are in APGA whether you are in PDP, whatever practice, the important message which you must take home, you must take this message to the polling units, you must send this message to the ward, you must send this message to the local government. You must vote wherever you are. For us to agree that we will get President Bola Tinubu to continue means that on January 16th, we must all rise with our PVC and go to the polling unit. When you get to the polling unit, you will not see the picture of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the ballot.”