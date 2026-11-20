The Akwa City Stadium and the Enyimba International Stadium, Abia, are undoubtedly the venues of attraction this weekend, as Matchday 14 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixtures take centre stage.

At the Akwa City Stadium, the adopted home ground of Enugu Rangers, the Flying Antelopes will welcome their old foes, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

After overcoming another old rival, Bendel Insurance, last Friday 2-1 at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, the Oluyole Warriors are up for another testy clash as they seek a positive result against the table-topping Rangers.

The game is the renewal of the oldest rivals’ clash in the Nigerian top-flight and league followers will look forward to an explosive clash as coaches Fidelis Ilechukwu of Rangers and Salisu Yusuf of 3SC lead their wards onto the pitch.

At the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, troubled Enyimba FC and Abia Warriors will engage in what could be termed a grudge game traditionally dubbed the ‘Oriental war’.

It has not been a good season so far for the two Abia State-based clubs, with their poor performances leading to a shake-up in their management and technical crew.

The Abia State government earlier in the week dissolved the management of the People’s Elephant headed by ex-international Nwankwo Kanu, after Enyimba had lost for the third time this season in front of their teeming fans in Aba.

Abia Warriors’ handler, Imama Amakapabo, threw in the towel following a spate of poor results after 13 games in charge.

In the Garden City, Finidi George’s Rivers United will welcome Suleiman Kabiru Dogo’s tutored Niger Tornadoes to the Adokiye Amisiemaka Stadium, as the Pride of Rivers would want to add the Ikon Allah Boys to the list of their victims this season, more so, to remain in contention for the league title.

High-riding Bendel Insurance, under the tutelage of Kennedy Boboye, will try to make up for last Friday’s loss to 3SC as they play host to Doma United, in what seems to be a sure win for the Benin Arsenals, except a miracle happens at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, which could see the visitors escape defeat.