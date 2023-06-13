President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was the first time the president and one of his predecessors in office would be having such interaction.

It was not clear what they discussed during the closed-door session, as Jonathan did not speak with the media on his way out of the Villa.

The newly elected President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, was also at the seat of power to confer with the president.

Akpabio came to the villa soon after he was elected and inaugurated on the floor of the upper chamber of the national assembly.

With him were the Imo State governor and chairman of the presidential technical committee of the election of the senate president, Hope Uzodinma; former governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, was also in the villa to see the President.

