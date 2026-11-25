The campaign convoy of Mr Peter Obi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, was attacked in Benin City on Wednesday as the former Anambra State governor arrived in the Edo State capital for a campaign rally ahead of the January 2027 general election.

The Edo State Police Command later confirmed the attack, assuring the public that its personnel were on the trail of the assailants, who were said to be three in number.

The Edo State chapter of the NDC had, it would be recalled, raised the alarm on Monday over a planned attack on its members and the cancellation of the official venue it had secured for Wednesday’s event, days after making full payment for the venue.

The party noted that the cancellation would not deter it from going ahead with the planned rally.

Sources said the suspected political thugs opened fire on Obi’s convoy immediately after it drove out of Benin Airport, before armed policemen stationed along Airport Road repelled them.

Eno Ikoedem, the Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the attack in a press statement issued on Wednesday evening. She stated that the assailants arrived on Airport Road in a black Toyota Hilux vehicle.

She added that, upon sighting police operatives, the vehicle made a U-turn while its occupants opened fire on people in the vicinity.

A male victim identified as Aimionkhale Micheal, the PPRO added, “sustained gunshot injuries to his thighs and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.”

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, who is working with eyewitnesses, to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident and bring all those found culpable to justice,” the statement added.

The full statement from the Edo State Police Command reads:

“The Edo State Police Command is aware of a shooting incident that occurred along Airport Road, Benin City, today, 25/11/2026, during the ongoing Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) rally involving three gunmen who arrived in a black Toyota Hilux vehicle.

“Upon sighting police operatives stationed at the airport exit gate, the assailants, unable to proceed, made a U-turn and opened fire on persons at the scene before fleeing. During the attack, one Aimionkhale Micheal (male) sustained gunshot injuries to his thighs and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Patrick Daaor, psc(+), mnips, immediately visited the scene and subsequently visited the victim at the hospital to assess his condition. He also deployed additional police personnel for the rally and to the hospital to forestall any further attack. Meanwhile, tactical operatives were mobilised, and strategic points were alerted to identify, track and apprehend the fleeing assailants.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, who is working with eyewitnesses, to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident and bring all those found culpable to justice.

“The Command strongly condemns this act of unwarranted attitude and warns individuals and groups against conduct capable of threatening public safety or disrupting the peace of the State, particularly as political activities continue. Residents are urged to remain calm, go about their lawful businesses and provide credible information that could assist the ongoing investigation.

“The Edo State Police Command assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to apprehend the perpetrators and will not tolerate any attempt by criminal elements to undermine the security of the State.”