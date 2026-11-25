The Federal Government has presented 65 bankable projects valued at approximately $78.5 billion to Polish institutional and industrial investors, a capital drive projected to create 366,000 jobs across Nigeria’s productive sectors.

​Speaking at the Second Polish-Nigerian Economic Forum in Lagos, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, urged Warsaw to move beyond diplomatic courtesy and into direct industrial execution.

​’Curated through the government’s deal room facility, Projects Nigeria, the 65 venture backed by completed feasibility studies are structured to absorb private capital into infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy”.

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According to a statement by Efe Ovuakporie, the Head Information and PR Unit of the ministry of Finance, Oyedele stated that Abuja is shifting its foreign economic posture away from passive raw material exports toward joint ventures that erect factories, overhaul transport corridors, and expand domestic output.

​He pointed to the impending groundbreaking for the modernisation of the Lagos Port Complex at Apapa and Tin Can Island, a project supported by Polish financing, as immediate proof that bilateral accords can produce physical infrastructure.

The ​statement explained that the Ministry data shows that Poland exported roughly $169 million in goods to Nigeria in 2025, while Nigeria shipped approximately $565 million to Poland, with crude oil accounting for more than 90 per cent of that volume.

At $734 million combined, Oyedele described the bilateral ledger as starkly underperforming for a corridor linking Africa’s largest population with a European economy that recently crossed the $1 trillion threshold.

​To correct that imbalance, the Minister proposed widening commerce beyond crude oil and raw grain into processed agricultural goods, fertilisers, sesame, industrial machinery, technology, and services.

​He called on Nigerian enterprises to export finished products while adopting Polish engineering and plant equipment to raise domestic factory capacity.

​In the statement, while welcoming Poland’s Minister of Finance, Andrzej Domański, Oyedele remarked that his presence in Lagos signals Warsaw’s view of Nigeria as a primary commercial ally rather than a peripheral market.

​Both treasuries, he noted, carry the mandate to align fiscal instruments and development finance toward job creation and higher household earnings.

​While bilateral diplomacy dates back to a 1962 trade pact signed two years after Nigeria’s independence, Oyedele observed that commercial exchange remains disproportionately thin despite elevating ties to a Strategic Partnership in 2013 and opening a Polish Foreign Trade Office in Lagos in 2018.

The statement noted that in concluding his address, the Minister held up Poland’s three-decade economic ascent, from roughly $67 billion in 1989 to over $1 trillion in 2025, as an instructive benchmark for Nigeria’s own structural reforms.