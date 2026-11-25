The Federal Government’s Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) has fixed January 5, 2027, for the commencement of payments to registered beneficiaries.

The programme said the disbursement would be conducted in batches, directing its 13 participating financial institutions to commence nationwide issuance and distribution of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards to beneficiaries ahead of the exercise.

The Coordinator-General of YEIDEP, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, addressed to the programme’s financial partners and members of the public.

Iyere said the directive was to ensure that beneficiaries whose accounts had been opened with the participating banks were equipped to access the funds when disbursement begins.

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“In preparation for the expected funds disbursement, all YEIDEP’s official financial partners are hereby instructed to immediately commence large-scale nationwide issuance and distribution of ATM cards to all registered YEIDEP’s beneficiaries, whose ‘YEIDEP Accounts’ are opened and domiciled with their banks,” he said.

The participating financial institutions are Keystone Bank, Fidelity Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Union Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), Wema Bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Signature Bank, Ecobank, Lotus Bank, Alpha Morgan Bank and TAJ Bank.

The coordinator-general, however, said the recruitment, enrolment and mass account-opening exercise remained open to prospective beneficiaries despite the planned commencement of payments.

He said the exercise would continue until February 15, 2027.

“I also want to inform the general public that the recruitment drive, enrolment and mass account opening for prospective YEIDEP beneficiaries still remain open and valid until February 15, 2027, regardless of the activation of funds disbursement,” Iyere said.

YEIDEP targets Nigerian youths and other eligible citizens aged between 18 and 50, urging those who have registered through its official financial partners to ensure that their accounts are opened and domiciled with the respective banks.

Iyere called on the participating financial institutions to cooperate with the programme in implementing the directive ahead of the scheduled commencement of payments.