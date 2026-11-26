A Christian woman in the United Kingdom, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, is due to stand trial in January 2027 over allegations that she silently prayed outside an abortion clinic in Birmingham.

Vaughan-Spruce faces five charges under Section 9 of the Public Order Act 2023, which establishes buffer zones around abortion facilities and restricts activities intended to influence people accessing abortion services.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram scheduled the trial for January 25 to 29, 2027, at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by Christian legal advocacy organisation Alliance Defending Freedom International (ADF International).

The charges stem from five separate occasions on which Vaughan-Spruce allegedly stood silently praying within the restricted zone outside the Robert Clinic in Birmingham.

Prosecutors allege that her actions were intended to influence people’s decisions about accessing abortion services or were reckless as to whether they would cause harassment, alarm or distress to those using the facility.

She has pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

Reacting to the court’s decision to proceed with the case, Vaughan-Spruce said, “Silent prayer can never be a crime in the UK. My criminal prosecution for alleged ‘thoughtcrime’ is clear evidence of the UK’s censorship crisis.”

She added, “I sincerely hope and pray the court will uphold my fundamental human rights to freedom of thought and religion, and rule in my favour following my trial in January.”

Her legal team had challenged the charges, asking the court to dismiss the case on the grounds that prosecuting her violated her rights to freedom of thought and religion under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The defence also argued that Vaughan-Spruce had been targeted because of her established pro-life beliefs, maintaining that silent prayer or simply being present within the restricted area did not amount to a criminal offence.

However, the judge rejected the application to dismiss the charges, allowing the prosecution to proceed to trial.

Her lawyer, Jeremiah Igunnubole, criticised the decision, saying, “Silent prayer is not a crime, and it is absurd that Isabel is facing a second trial for her thoughts even though she was acquitted on a previous occasion and won a financial settlement from the police for her unjust arrests.”

He added, “Equality under the law and freedom of speech, thought and religion are core British values.”

The latest prosecution follows previous legal disputes involving Vaughan-Spruce over her presence outside the same abortion facility.

In 2023, she was acquitted after police arrested her for praying within a local buffer zone introduced through a Public Spaces Protection Order. The order restricted expressions of approval or disapproval of abortion.

She was arrested again in March 2023 over allegations of silently praying at the same location, but police subsequently discontinued the investigation.

Her legal challenges later resulted in an £13,000 compensation payment from West Midlands Police in August 2024.

According to ADF International, which is supporting her defence, Vaughan-Spruce is the first person to face prosecution under the national buffer zone legislation in England and Wales.

Her trial is scheduled to begin in January 2027, where the court will consider whether her alleged conduct breached the restrictions imposed around abortion facilities and whether the prosecution is compatible with her fundamental rights.