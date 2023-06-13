Make Music Lagos, a highly anticipated annual music festival, is set to captivate audiences once again as it returns for its eighth edition and kicks off today, June 13 to 25.

According to the organisers at a press unveil earlier today, this year’s event promises to be the biggest and most exciting yet, with a star-studded lineup of performances, immersive workshops, and insightful panel discussions on collaborations and partnerships that can have immense benefits to all stakeholders within and outside the music industry.

The festival kicks off with ‘My Song is Your Song’, a global song swap in which music creators all across the world will swap songs based on interest or genre. Artistes will then produce a cover of each other’s song and post the cover on World Music Day, June 21 online. This initiative allows for international collaboration of artistes to try out new songs and new languages. On June 15, a music business conference will hold, hosted by Jewel Aeida with the theme ‘Win-Win Partnerships: Exploring Collaborative Opportunities’.

Renowned experts will share insights and discuss how stakeholders in the industry and other related industries can collaborate and create mutual growth and benefits. Some of the panelists include Tega Ogehnejobo, COO of Mavin Records; Godwin Tom, MD-Sony Publishing; Ebose Augustine Osegha, Executive Director, Anchor Insurance, David Igbokwe, Founder/CEO, Soundhalla, Yemisi Falaye, Entertainment Lawyer, Jade Osiberu, Movie Director and Producer, Cobams Asuquo, Music Producer, Shola (Shullz) Mogaji- MUsic Consultant and Curator, amongst others. The conference will serve as a platform for industry professionals, emerging artistes, and music enthusiasts to engage in meaningful discussions about the ever-evolving music business landscape.

On June 16, ‘Pop-Up-Worship’, a gospel concert, will hold at the University of Lagos main auditorium. A rich line of artistes such as Spirit of Prophecy, Anendlessocean, Sinmidele, Neon Adejo, MagPsalm, Spirit of David, and Gospel Force amongst others are set to perform.

The ShutDown concert which is the grand finale will hold on June 25 at Muson centre with a lineup of artistes set to electrify the atmosphere all evening long.

Commenting on the opening event, Project Lead Make Music Lagos, Adeola Akinyemi said that the annual event is unifying Nigerians through music, bringing people together from all walks of life, transcending barriers of language, culture, and background.

In her words, “Make Music Lagos is a melting pot of unity and harmony, showcasing Nigerian culture to the world.

“Make Music Lagos is promoting Nigerian music and culture on a global stage, showing the world the vibrancy, talent, and creative spirit of our nation through this extraordinary music festival. This year’s edition of Make Music Lagos will feature a diverse array of events, including concerts, open-mic sessions, music production workshops, and street performances spread across Lagos.

“Emerging and established artists from various genres will grace the stages, captivating audiences with their soul-stirring melodies, infectious rhythms, and electrifying performances. The festival aims to bring together music lovers, industry professionals, and artists alike, fostering collaboration, inspiration, and growth.”

