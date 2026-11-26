Edo Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has accused supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of killing his police escort, alleging that the party’s chairman was among those linked to the incident.

Okpebholo made the allegation on Thursday during a campaign event in the state, where he also accused the opposition party of sponsoring political thugs and engaging in gunfire on Wednesday.

The governor insisted that he had never used thugs during his campaigns for the Senate or governorship, adding that his police escort was killed by people now accusing him of political violence.

He said, “When someone called my name on TV, I concluded that everything these people are saying is lies.

“When I was contesting for Senate, I didn’t use thugs. When I was contesting for governor, I did not use thugs. My own policeman was killed by the people crying yesterday.

“The NDC chairman was one of those that were fingered at that time. If I start now, they will say that I am victimising them because of politics.”

The governor’s comments come amid allegations and counter-allegations between the ruling APC and opposition NDC over political violence in Edo.