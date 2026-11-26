The Joint Action Committee (JAC), representing the labour unions in Oyo State-owned tertiary institutions, will proceed on an indefinite strike on Monday to press home its various demands.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Dr Kola Lawal and Comrade Akeem Fatai, respectively, the JAC said the decision followed the insensitivity of the government and its relevant agencies to the plight of the workers.

The union representatives, according to the statement, blamed the government for turning a deaf ear to their various demands.

The demands include the full implementation of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) and the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance (CONTTA), and the payment of outstanding earned allowances and salary arrears arising from the 25 and 35 per cent salary increases covering January to December 2024.

Others are the implementation of 100 per cent government subvention to the institutions and the urgent recruitment of academic and non-academic staff to address manpower shortages.

The committee recalled that it issued a 14-day ultimatum on October 19, followed by another seven working days’ ultimatum after engagements with the Commissioner for Education and other government representatives.

It said the strike, earlier scheduled for November 12, was suspended following interventions and assurances, to allow the governor more time to resolve the dispute.

The JAC also said its members had refrained from joining the ongoing national industrial action by their respective unions in the hope that the issues would be resolved.

It, however, lamented that the repeated engagements and concessions had yielded no satisfactory outcome.

The notice stated that the decision to embark on the indefinite strike was reached at the committee’s congress on Wednesday, November 25.

The committee urged all affected workers to comply with the directive, while appealing to Governor Makinde to intervene and resolve the dispute in the interest of workers and the stability of tertiary education in the state.