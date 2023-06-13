24-member Kwara State House of Assembly has re-elected Yakubu Danladi-Salihu as the Speaker for the 10th Assembly.

This followed a motion for his nomination moved by Hon. Halidu Danbaba representing Kaiama/Wajibe and seconded by Hon. Arinola Lawal representing Ilorin East during Tuesday’s inauguration plenary.

The 10th Legislature of Kwara House of Assembly was inaugurated following issuance of proclamation by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in compliance with Section 105, Subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution as amended

The 38 years old Danladi-Salihu was the Speaker of the 9th Assembly and was unanimously re-elected by the House.

In the same development, Hon. Ojo Olayiwola Oyebode, representing Oke-Ogun was also elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker.

Oyebode was nominated by Razaq Owolabi representing Share/Oke-Ode constituency while Hon. Shaba Isa Gideon, representing Edu constituency seconded.

Danladi-Salihu and Oyebode were, therefore, sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Kperogi, at the Hallowed Chamber of the House.

Danladi was born in Gwanara, Baruten Local Government area of Kwara on May 31, 1985 into the family of Salihu Gwanara.

