President Bola Tinubu on Monday launched the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in Nigeria with the theme “We Are Equal”.

Speaking during the event at State House Conference Hall, Abuja, he expressed his commitment to continue working towards ending gender-based violence and increasing learning opportunities for girls in safe and conducive environments.

President Tinubu stressed the imperative of education in empowering girls and promoting gender equality.

He commended the OAFLAD initiative for launching the campaign, noting that it has been successfully launched in 15 other African countries.

President added that the launch’s focus on Nigeria with the title “Education as a Powerful Tool for Change,” is critical for Africa’s development.

The president stated: “We must continue to create opportunities for all our children to access quality education without leaving anyone behind, particularly the girl child.

“We must engender a society where everyone has the same opportunities, regardless of who they are, because doing that leads to a stronger and more peaceful society for all.”

The president also praised the African First Ladies for their commitment to advancing gender equality and narrowing the gender gap in opportunities and appointments across Africa.

“I salute the commitment and dedication of the African First Ladies, as members of OAFLAD, to advance gender equality and narrow the gender gap in opportunities and appointments across the African continent,” he said.

Speaking his wife, the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi, the president commended her efforts in championing education as a primary tool to advance gender equality, saying: “I particularly congratulate my dear wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, who has chosen education as a primary tool to champion this campaign nationwide.”

Tinubu noted that the launch of the #WeAreEqual Campaign in Nigeria, with a focus on education as a tool for change is critical for Africa’s development.

“The focus of the launch of this campaign in Nigeria, ‘Education as a Powerful Tool for Change‘ is critical for Africa’s development, if we are to attain gender equity and ensure equal opportunities for all,” he noted.

President Tinubu stressed the importance of laws and policies that protect and promote women’s rights, invest in girls’ education and skills development, and create economic opportunities accessible to all.

“We must work together to promote laws and policies that protect and promote women’s rights, invest in girls’ education and skills development, and create economic opportunities that are accessible to all,” he added.

President Tinubu further reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian child is excluded from quality education that prepares women and girls to lead and bring positive changes to their communities.

“I reaffirm my commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian child is excluded from quality education that prepares women and girls to lead and bring positive changes to our communities,” he stated.

He called on all relevant stakeholders to carry the campaign forward to empower girls and promote gender equality.

“Let us carry forward this campaign, which promises to gift an educated girl-child the potential to bring the necessary change and transform African communities for the better,” he added.