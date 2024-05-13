Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial district at the National Assembly, Seriake Dickson has been honoured for his sterling contributions to democracy, good governance, and service to humanity by Arewa Journalists’ Forum (AJF).

According to the group, Senator Dickson also performed creditably well as a governor in the Niger Delta of Bayelsa by traversing through the difficult terrains with landmark projects.

Bestowing the award on the Senator, AJF said he was singled out for the honour due to his sincere contributions on national issues, adding the honour was done to spur him to promote sustainable democracy, good governance, nation building.

The group led by its national President, Hassan Galadima, also expressed joy at Dickson’s acceptance of becoming one of their patrons as a dream come true, as they see in him a true Nigerian whose patriotism is never in question.

“We are also using this medium to hail his abilities in managing people and Bayelsa State politically,, especially how he manages people and provides leaderships with tolerance. This should be an examples to others on what godfatherism should be.

“We are here to present our plaque, in recognition of your contributions to democracy, good governance, and service to humanity.

“We are also indeed grateful for accepting to become our patron. Words alone cannot describe how grateful we are at this moment. But you can be rest assured of our continued support in all your endeavors. Feel free to involve us in all your activities, because from now on we see you as one of our own.”

Secretary General, Abraham Awodi, cited, “This Award of lifetime Achievements conferred on Senator Dickson by a team of National Executive Members of the forum in Abuja, was because of his outstanding success recorded as a member of House of Rep, two-time Executive Governor of Bayelsa State and as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

In his response, Senator Dickson thanked members of the AJF for finding him worthy of the honour, promising to see the recognition as a “further call to service to humanity, good governance, and democracy”

He assured the group of his readiness to avail himself whenever his advice and patronage were needed.

He used the occasion to appeal to the media to make deliberate efforts to keep to the tenets of the respectable profession and shun anything to the contrary.

Other executive members of the forum present were Ruth Choji, Treasurer, Bala Musa, Organizing Secretary, and Yohana Gyang, Provost.

The forum formed in 2007 is the umbrella body of Northern Nigeria Journalists Forum aimed to promote Peace and Security and Development across Nigeria.