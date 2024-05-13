NIGERIAN football fans of a certain vintage must have fond memories of Finidi George, the former championship-winning coach of Enyimba Football Club who has just been installed as the new coach of the national team, the Super Eagles. In his heyday as a dazzling and surprisingly rapid winger, Finito, as he was popularly known, was a defender’s nightmare. He could cut in when least expected, dribble past if the opposing player lowered his guard, and score from a seemingly impossible angle. Rangy, powerful, and often downright unplayable, Finidi was an integral member of the USA 94 Clemens Westerhof-coached team that took the world by surprise.

Finidi, it goes without saying, enjoyed success both at the national team and club levels. He was brilliant for Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, winning the Eredivisie multiple times and the Champions League once, in 1995. He was equally successful at the other clubs he played for, including Spanish sides Real Betis and Mallorca. Finidi also had a brief spell at English side Ipswich Town (newly promoted to the Premiership), the last big team he played for before deciding to call it a day in 2004.

All this is important as a reminder of the pedigree of the person that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) recently appointed as the head coach of the Super Eagles. It is difficult to conceive of any former player more qualified to hold the position, and we join millions of football-loving Nigerians in congratulating Mr. George on his well-deserved appointment. Critics of the appointment have caviled at Finidi’s thin coaching record– he coached Enyimba for all of three years and was an assistant to former head coach Jose Peseiro– but we do not think this is enough to deprive one of the best footballers of his generation, and one with the right exposure and connections, the opportunity to give his best to his country. On that note, we urge all football fans to rally round Finidi and give him the chance to build a winning side.

Finidi inherits a team with immediate challenges. With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers looming, he must navigate a squad that has struggled in recent matches, drawing against lowly Lesotho and Zimbabwe. His first task is to secure victories against South Africa and Benin Republic, imperative for the team’s World Cup aspirations. Furthermore, the new coach shoulders the responsibility of leading the Super Eagles to their fourth Africa Cup of Nations title, following a runner-up finish in the recent tournament. However, his tenure comes with caveats. The NFF’s well-documented history of persistent interference poses a significant obstacle, as past coaches had faced challenges in maintaining autonomy. Former Nigerian defender Tajudeen Disu has already warned George against becoming a puppet to NFF officials, emphasising the need for him to assert control over team affairs.

Moreover, Finidi must address the team’s lack of a cohesive playing style, a long-standing issue exacerbated by recent defensive tactics that stifled offensive prowess. As a former standout winger, his playing experience offers a promising foundation for revitalizing the team’s approach. However, he must also contend with the absence of veteran playmakers and navigate the pressures of being a ‘local’ coach in an environment historically skewed towards foreign leadership.

Finidi should be given a free hand to run the Eagles. We and millions of Nigerians are rooting for him.

