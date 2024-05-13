The Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) in Jigawa, Imo and Osun States have joined their associates in other states to protest over the electricity tariff hike.

The labour union blocked the main gate of the company, leaving the staff of the Distribution Company (DisCo) stranded outside the main building.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had previously announced their intention to shut down offices of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Distribution Companies (DisCos) nationwide due to their failure to comply with the demand for a total reversal of the electricity tariff hike.

In Jigawa on Monday, the NLC in the state picketed the office of NERC and sealed the Kano Electric Distribution Company (KEDCO) district office in Dutse the state capital.

The vice chairman of the Nigeria Labor Congress and chairman of the Trade Union Congress state’s branches, comrade Hazakilu Husaini and comrade Bashir Tijjani Abubakar led the other union executives and carried out the exercise, Tribune Online gathered.

Also in Imo, The workers of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), and NERC and Distribution Companies (DisCos) were locked out of their offices.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri on Monday, the NLC Chairman in Imo State, Comrade Uche Chigamezu Nwigwe noted that the regulatory bodies and EEDC have over one month now thrown Imo residents, especially workers into untold hardship with the exorbitant bill they bring that they did not consume.

He said: “The national Secretariat has given them a directive to picket all the offices of NERC, Discos and EEDC in the state starting from today Monday”.

Nwigwe regretted that since the 3rd of April 2024 when the Federal Government increased the Electricity tariff to over 200 per cent, he alleged that the distribution bodies have turned Imo workers into milking cows.

He noted that the increase in tariff is fraud and criminal because they are paying more now with no lights to show for it.

In the same vein, the unions in Osogbo, the state capital of Osun Osun on Monday blocked the main entrance of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Business Hub to protest over the recent hike in electricity tariff.

Abimbola Fasasi, TUC Osun State Chairman, said that the protest was to make a statement and let the Federal Government know that the electricity tariff increment was unacceptable by Nigerians.

“The FG must reverse its decision on electricity tariff increment. We don’t want it at this time.

“The government has to develop and improve on electricity generation and supply.

“How many megawatts is Nigeria generating? They are just pumping money into power without results and they want to heap the expenses on Nigerians.

“We are saying NO to electricity increment and additional burden on Nigerians and that is why we are here today picketing IBEDC offices,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE