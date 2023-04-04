RECENTLY, commercial vehicle operators in Lagos State embarked on a protest against the hike in the levies imposed on them vicariously through agberos (motor park touts) by the Lagos Park Management Committee. The grouse of the motorists was the increase by N2,000 of the fees which according to them had ranged between N14,000 and N15,000 per day. The protest led to socioeconomic dislocations in parts of the state. And rather than upholding the public peace, men of the Lagos State police command engaged the protesters in a face-off during which many of them were injured. Many commuters across the state had to resort to trekking long distances to fulfill their daily obligations. The protest took a heavy toll on the transport system in the state and on citizens who had many legitimate transactions to execute but were frustrated.

If the drivers thought that protests were an integral part of the country’s democracy and that all the police needed to do was to ensure that it did not escalate into a disturbance of the public peace, they were grossly mistaken. It is regrettable that the police were called to disperse the protest rather than to provide security for it and ensure that it was not infiltrated for mischief. The right to protest is a fundamental human rights guaranteed under the Nigerian constitution. We believe it is high time the police and those in government came to the realisation that reacting with force to protests cannot be right as it is contrary to the tenets of democracy, which the country purports to subscribe to currently.

In any event, the increase in the levies imposed on the commercial vehicle operators is not only unjustifiable considering the economic realities of the country, it is criminally exploitative. How can any government justify levying commercial vehicles more than N10,000 per day just for operating? That means that the vehicle owners and operators are only working for the government. And if the case is that the sum complained about is imposed only by the agberos, it must be said that they operate under the canopy of the government as drivers would ordinarily not accept the charges if they did not see the hand of the government in the charges.

Lagos State still remains the face of the country in all ramifications and it is imperative that all the experiences there be handled by the authorities with care and responsibility. We believe that legitimate protest is part of the democratic process. Besides, the whole taxation process certainly begs for a total review immediately. Ideally, the levies imposed on commercial vehicle operators ought to be graded according to the weight and capacity of the vehicles. There ought to be clear provisions on what each vehicle is to pay the government as charges in the bid to remove the unwholesome activities of the agberos.

The continued exploitation of commercial vehicle operators by the Lagos State Park Management Committee and its myriads of enforcers and collectors popularly referred to as agberos must stop. We expect the government to urgently look into the whole structure of the Park Management System to ensure that so-called agberos do not use it to exploit commercial vehicles operators. The Lagos State government owes the transport operators and the public a well organised and publicised system for levy collection to prevent further resort to protests and disturbances.

