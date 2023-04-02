Òsárétín Òsádébàmwén, Abuja

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LPPCC) has described the alleged leaked audio conversation between its presidential candidate in the just concluded election, Mr. Peter Obi and the Founder of the Living Faith Church worldwide David Oyedepo as a ‘deep fake.’

In the statement, signed by the head of Media Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party, Diran Onifade, the viral video is another attempt by the ruling party to find relevance with the Nigerian public.

The statement reads: “From the show of shame in Port Harcourt to the drama in the Ibom Air aircraft, both of which they contrived, they have now moved to the circulation of a deep fake audio file aimed at promoting religious tension in the country.

“All these are meant to serve no other purpose than egregious mischief aimed at demarketing Peter Obi. If the goal is to create a credibility problem, the ploy has failed woefully. Peter Obi has long been on record as the only presidential candidate who has urged the Nigerians electorate not to vote for him on the basis of religion or tribe.

“We will therefore like to advise our beloved Nigerian people to remain focused on the task to take back the mandate we know was freely given to Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed through legitimate means.”

The statement continued: It appears the All Progressives Congress’ desperation to grab and retain power by foul means has refused to go away more than a month after they have grabbed the election as they planned.

While we are toeing the constitutional path to retrieve our mandate, those who have truncated the wishes of the majority of Nigerians have recourse to mischief and endless subterfuge to continue to hold on to what they know does not belong to them, Onifade stated in the statement.

It would be recalled that in the alleged audio conversations, the voice believed to be that of the LP candidate was heard saying Oyedepo should help him mobilize his members for the election.