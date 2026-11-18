A United States lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., has dismissed claims that the US Congress met with or endorsed Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The clarification followed the circulation of a viral video on Tuesday showing Peter Obi addressing a gathering of individuals identified as US lawmakers on Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

However, the lobbying firm, through its representative, Dr Von Batten, explained that Obi attended a private gathering and not an official meeting of the US Congress.

In a statement, Von Batten said none of the individuals featured in the video was a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee or its Subcommittee on Africa, which oversees US foreign policy towards the continent.

He also clarified that no official from the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs attended the gathering.

“I know everyone in the video, and no official from the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs appears in it either.

“I recognise Congressman Stutzman and Congresswoman Van Duyne, but neither serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. They serve on other committees responsible for the budget and small businesses,” he said.

The firm stressed that its clarification was not intended to diminish the significance of Obi’s visit but to correct reports suggesting that it was an official congressional engagement.

“I am not trying to diminish the significance of Mr Obi’s visit, merely to set the record straight since my firm was mentioned,” Von Batten added.