An On-Demand Digital Legal tools and resources has been launched for Nigerian law practitioners, researchers and students by

LegalDigitalNg.com, a new website designed to provide legal resources to the legal community.

The website offers a subscription-based model for access to its comprehensive library of digital judgements, legal documents, automation tools, law practice management tools, and materials for lawyers, and study guides for law students.

It also offers free resources for non-subscribers with its competitive pricing, offering more for less through its community knowledge sharing, process automators, personalised diaries, and study companions for law school students.

According to the founders of the website, it is a one-stop resource for Nigerian law practitioners, researchers and students and the “mission is to make legal resources easily accessible and available on demand for the Nigerian legal community and we have assembled a team of technology and legal research experts to deliver on our mission.”

In addition to providing access to judgements of courts, including the judgements of the West African Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Nigeria, LegalDigitalNg.com offers other useful modules such as automators and checklists. The website is also committed to promoting legal education in

Nigeria, with a dedicated section for law students that provides access to resources that will help them in their studies and research.

“We believe that LegalDigitalNg.com will be a game-changer for the Nigerian legal community,” said the founders. “Our website offers a comprehensive set of digital legal tools and resources that will help lawyers and law students be more efficient, effective, and productive,” the founders said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE