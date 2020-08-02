The People’s Republic: Constitutional basis

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK
BEFORE we proceed further, we would like to make three important observations for the purpose of further clarification.
First: In the contest between one family and another, or between one aggregation of families and another, it was possible that one became the victor over the other. In such circumstances, the victorious family or community would not hesitate to impose its will and dictates on the other. It would almost certainly appropriate all available land to itself in order to establish an effective dominance over the defeated group. In addition, the liberty of the vanquished would be arbitrarily circumscribed or totally destroyed for the benefit of the conquering family or community. In such an event, the defeated family or community might succumb completely to its conqueror, or, as was more natural and likely, would strive to regain its lost liberty by force and stratagems. At the same time, the victorious family or community would feel compelled to use force to maintain
its dominance. Whichever was the case, a state of social imbalance and discontent would arise in the resultant society, until the original wrongs were righted; unless of course the two groups – the conquering and the conquered – became so quickly and completely assimilated that the consanguine line of demarcation between them became obliterated with little loss of time.
Second: It was possible that two or more contending families or aggregations of families had felt tired of war and had entered into negotiations between themselves for the attainment of peace and for mutual defence against other hostile families or aggregations of families. In this circumstance, it is reasonable and safe to assume that the-contracting families or aggregations of families would rule out the possibility of each of them being a law unto itself within the union; but would ensure equality among them, and the preservation of the rights and freedoms which the members of the different families had enjoyed hitherto. They would regard such rights and freedoms as inalienable and indestructible. It is also reasonable to assume that some sort of arrangement would have had to be made whereby the existing patresfamiliarum would surrender their powers over their respective families to a new body or bodies, which would exercise such powers in the traditional spirit, style, and natural and undiscriminating affection of a paterfamilias. To this end, it would be considered essential to set up machinery for the making of laws, the adjudication of disputes and the enforcement of such laws and adjudications. The history of man during the past 4,000 years is replete with experiments aimed at evolving satisfying methods for the administration of the affairs of the amalgamated families, called the State. The problems which confronted the first negotiating families remain: the making of laws which will reflect the wishes of the people and promote their welfare and happiness; the impartial adjudication of disputes; and the firm and undiscriminating enforcement of all laws and adjudications.
Third: No family unit would have survived in which the paterfamilias was in the habit of maltreating the members of the family, discriminating in favour of one to the prejudice of another, or flouting or disregarding the views of the majority of the adult and able-bodied members on important issues. In other words, for the family unit to survive – and hence for the new aggregation of families to survive—either the adult and able-bodied members must have a direct say in the administration of the affairs of the family or community, or the paterfamilias or patresfamiliarum and the king at their head, must see to it that, in all they do, they reflect the wishes and promote the interests of each and all of the members of the aggregating families.
It is clear from all that we have said that the family, as an independent sovereign unit, is a precarious and nonviable entity,
and that it is the State or the aggregation of families alone which can properly and satisfactorily provide the conditions under which man can exercise his individual freedom, live a full and happy life, and enjoy the fruits of his labour.
What then is a State? And to what extent and under what arrangements does a person enjoy the full, political and social
objectives which we have just stated?
According to Salmond, ‘A State is an association of human beings established for the attainment of certain ends.’ ‘Keeton’s definition is more explicit than Salmond’s, and distinguishes a state more clearly from other human associations like partnerships, limited liability companies, clubs, etc. It runs as follows:
A state is an association of human beings, whose members are at least
considerable, occupying a defined territory, and united with the appearance of
permanence for political ends, for the achievement of which certain governmental institutions have been evolved.’
From these definitions, all the attributes of a state can be discerned. But only three of them deserve special attention here. A State must have:
(I) objectives – ‘political ends’;
(2) a government – ‘governmental institutions’; and
(3) a constitution.
The first two are obvious from the words of the definitions, whilst the third is necessarily implied. The definitions of government and constitution will make it absolutely clear that the existence of government necessarily implies the pre-existence of a constitution.
CONTINUES NEXT WEEK
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Magu Attacks Salami Panel •Accuses Panel Of Using Looters Against Him
SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has accused the presidential panel probing the activities of the anti-graft commission under his leadership of being hostile to him anytime he attempts to take up issue with those testifying against him…Read Full Story
Nigeria Records New 462 COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 43,151
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 462 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The 462 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 43,151… Read Full Story
No Inch Of Yoruba Land Will Be Ceded To FG’s Creditors —Afenifere
THE pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Friday declared that no inch of Yoruba land will be ceded to creditors of the Federal Government should there be reasons for its creditors to make such demands… Read Full Story
Naira Marley Has Delivered On His Promise Of N1m To Me —Actor, Jude Chukwuka
For actor, emcee and orator, Jude Ogomegbulem Chukwuka, he is a connector between the old and younger generations. Fame smiled on him recently as he became the talk of the town and everyone wanted to know more about his personality. In this chat with FEMI OGUNTAYO, the Delta-Igbo man, who is in his late… Read Full Story
Oshiomhole’s Jolly Ride In Raw Realism
IF you allow a lamb unfettered freedom to jump as he likes, he might end up breaking his tender legs. These were the words my grandfather used when he once remonstrated with a young, freedom-seeking me. It felt very picturesquely different and was piercing in a new way because I had just relocated from Ibadan… Read Full Story
Lagos Is Like Today’s London Where An Arab Is Mayor, APC Tells Agitating Indigenes
FOLLOWING the controversy that greeted the claim by a frontline chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr Fouad Oki, that only three former governors of the state have clear Eko ancestry, political leaders across the aisle have been giving the issue a wide possible berth due to its implications… Read Full Story
Boko Haram Mortar Attack In Maiduguri Kills Seven People
Seven people are alleged to have been killed, while a post-graduate student of Mass Communication and about 26 others are being treated in various hospitals including the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) after suffering injuries from four mortar bombs said to have been fired by Boko Haram from … Read Full Story
EFCC, NDDC, NSITF: Why The Anus Of Those In Power Smells Too Badly —Prof. Toyin Falola
There have been changes since 1960, no doubt. However, there are disappointments with virtually all the sectors and institutions, including the houses of Gods where pastors wear Satanic uniforms. The current mood is that of hopelessness. The current group of politicians is not the set of leaders in any country… Read Full Story
114 Years After, US Organisation Apologises For Putting African Man On Display In Zoo
An organisation in the United States (US) that runs a zoo has apologised for putting an African man on display in its monkey house. For one week in 1906, the Bronx Zoo in New York kept a man from Central Africa in an enclosure in its monkey house. There, he stayed trapped in an iron cage with an orangutan while hundreds of… Read Full Story
We’ll Retrieve Our Seat From Dogara —Akuyam, Bauchi PDP Boss
Last week, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview by ISHOLA MICHAEL, the PDP chairman in Bauchi State, Hamza Kashe Akuyam, speaks on the development… Read Full Story
What To Do About Hepatitis B When Pregnant?
Around the world, the most common mode of hepatitis B transmission is from mother to child. Unfortunately, pregnant mothers who have hepatitis B can transmit the virus to their newborn during the delivery process. About 90 per cent of hepatitis B infected babies have lifelong chances of the infection progressing and… Read Full Story
“De-Radicalisation” Of Terrorists Doesn’t Work
The de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of so-called repentant Boko Haram terrorists have emerged as one of the centrepieces of the Buhari regime’s governance, which is not surprising given that Buhari had said in the past that government-sanctioned retaliatory aggression against Boko Haram terrorists… Read Full Story
What Is Your Take On Public Display Of Affection?
In a world where love is a necessity, how do people feel about displaying their affection publicly? If this question bothers you as much as it bothers me, we might have found the right avenue to put it to bed. This week on WhatsApp conversation, the contributors gave their take on the public display of affection… Read Full Story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE