What is your take on public display of affection?

In a world where love is a necessity, how do people feel about displaying their affection publicly? If this question bothers you as much as it bothers me, we might have found the right avenue to put it to bed. This week on WhatsApp conversation, the contributors gave their take on the public display of affection:

Adedayo Adebayo

To me, public display of affection depends on the two parties in the relationship. If they’re okay with it and it brings more bond, intimacy with sincere love, no problem. But there should be true love from the heart so that where public affection was shown won’t become an arena of disgrace for them. Nothing is bad about it as long they can handle it with maturity and emotional direction.

Maryam Abdulrazaque

Public display of affection is nice, it is just that a lot of people are evil and they are only quietly waiting for you to have issues in your relationship so they can laugh at you and disparage you for all the display of affection you have shown. It is just the environmental pressure that is dissuading a lot of people.

Eric Aliya

To me, PDA is awesome, but for men who cheat, well it becomes difficult since you need to have a reasonable excuse to tender to the other woman that sees you. Generally, PDA makes a lady feel important, feel wanted and make her feel like she is owned and also owns you, so it’s more for the lady than for a guy,

Kimberly Olaiya

I love public display of affection. Although, I am not sure I can kiss in public yet, perhaps when I get married. I am all for holding hands, hugging, and all of the other forms of public display of affection though.

Oluwafemi Afolabi

Well, I believe it’s not a bad thing but it depends on the society you find yourself or should I say, the societal definition of morality. If you find yourself in a society where such is termed immoral, then it is best you do not do it and keep it to the confinement of your rooms and lounges.

Gloria Okorafor

It depends on how far we have gone into the relationship. I can definitely hold hands, peck, and hug. For me, public display of affection should not be more than that. It is very fine to have a limit to these things since it is not general the preference should be individual.

Ifeoluwa Oladele

I love public display of affection I get along with people that don’t appreciate it as well. Annoyingly, my denomination does not support it. So, I have grown used to that.

Collins

I think it’s not bad, in as much the love is mutual in the sense that both parties are not deceiving each other. It’s about choices anyways, but I think public display of affection can spring hatred and a lot of trial from people around them. If it is between married people, then, it’s nobody’s business.

Idowu Josephine

Public display of affection is fantastic. No one goes into a relationship with the mindset of it ending in tears. We should all be positive towards our partners. I love public display of affection, I love my man grabbing me from behind and hugging, kissing my neck and biting my ears, stealing surprise kisses. If it ends in tears, in the end, it will not be wasted effort. I enjoy my relationship the way I want it.

Sanya Olatunji

To me, there’s nothing wrong with PDA. If I can’t flaunt you then what am I doing with you to start with? PDA is not wrong in any way. My woman is not cool with it but she’s gradually responding to it.

Eunice Jossy

I’m big on public display of affection, but only when I’m sure that that relationship is for life. Otherwise, I can pretty much act like you are a random friend if we are in public. I’m a very private person, but when it comes to the one I love – I can go all out. I’m not so cool with the butt grabbing thing. Anything else, count me in. Life is short. Might as well enjoy every moment of it.

Fatima Issa

Public display of affection is a thing, culture is another. They influence each other. I am from a very conservative family and public display of attention is not really on fleek. If my man is really big on It, we will have to take things slow and steady.

The expert for the week is Miss Olayemi Adeola. She is a graduate of Nursing Science, and she currently works as a content creator. Here is her take on the issue.

Quite a number of people like public display of affection, it is a human thing, we like the fact that someone else, our partner in this case looks out for us and adores us. A lot of people are averse to the public display of affection only because of the social media age that we live in and the fear of what other people will say.

Psychologically, the need for security ranks very close to the basic needs and public display of affection is a marker of how secure your relationship is.

Personally, I love public display of affection. However, I have to balance that with the fact that I am quite expressive on social media. It is because a lot of people do not want to deal with what comes with public display of affection. Some people don’t want rivals to snatch their partners, some other people are afraid of what happens when a break-up happens. In the end, it’s different strokes for different folks but it is an innate desire to want to feel loved, either in public or privately.

