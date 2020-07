Nigeria records new 462 COVID-19 cases, total now 43,151

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 462 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 462 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 43,151.

The NCDCmade this known via its verified Twitter handle on Friday.

462 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-93

Lagos-78

Plateau-64

Kaduna-54

Oyo-47

Ondo-32

Adamawa-23

Bauchi-19

Rivers-9

Ogun-9

Delta-9

Edo-7

Kano-6

Enugu-6

Nasarawa-5

Osun-1 43,151 confirmed

19,565 discharged

879 deaths pic.twitter.com/m4LZc6V7eI — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 31, 2020

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNf5Q61#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/tOpSIZZrs1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 31, 2020

”