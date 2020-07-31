114 years after, US organisation apologises for putting African man on display in zoo

Latest NewsTop News
By
African man in zoo, Bronx zoo, cage with an orangutan, putting African man on display
Ota Benga on display at the Bronx Zoo, New York in 1906.

An organisation in the United States (US) that runs a zoo has apologised for putting an African man on display in its monkey house.

For one week in 1906, the Bronx Zoo in New York kept a man from Central Africa in an enclosure in its monkey house.

There, he stayed trapped in an iron cage with an orangutan while hundreds of people watched.

Now, according to CNN, 114 years later, the organisation that runs the zoo is apologizing.

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) issued a statement on Wednesday formally apologizing for the imprisonment and display of Ota Benga at the Bronx Zoo.

“We deeply regret that many people and generations have been hurt by these actions or by our failure previously to publicly condemn and denounce them,” WCS President and CEO Cristián Samper wrote.

“We recognize that overt and systemic racism persists, and our institution must play a greater role to confront it.”

Benga, who was from the Mbuti people of present-day Democratic Republic of Congo, was put on display at the zoo’s Monkey House for several days during the week of September 8th, 1906, according to the statement. He was released after local Black ministers expressed their outrage and demanded his freedom.

While imprisoned at the Zoo, Benga underwent inhumane conditions, according to Pamela Newkirk, the author of “Spectacle: The Astonishing Life of Ota Benga.” Newkirk, who also wrote a CNN opinion article about Benga’s imprisonment, said he often faced hundreds of people at a time while trapped inside an iron cage with an orangutan.

He would only have short periods of time outside. After a week, Benga started to resist and threaten attendants, which contributed to his release, Newkirk wrote in her op-ed.

When he was finally freed, Reverend James Gordon took him in at an orphanage he ran in Weeksville, Brooklyn, according to WCS. Benga, who was “unable to return home,” died by suicide ten years later, the WCS said.

The organisation also denounced “the eugenics-based, pseudoscientific racism, writings, and philosophies” that were advanced by two of its founders, Madison Grant and Henry Fairfield Osborn, Sr.

Grant’s book, “The Passing of the Great Race,” was used as a defence during the Nuremberg trials. Grant and Osborn also helped found the American Eugenics Society in 1926, according to the statement.

As part of its mission to be more transparent, WCS is making all records and archives related to Benga publicly available. The organisation said it is committed to developing additional projects to make their history “accessible and transparent.”

The organisation also noted that they are hiring a diversity officer to work with leadership to ensure their current organisation is working towards their diversity, equity, and inclusion plan implemented in 2019.

“Today I challenge myself and my colleagues to do better,” Samper wrote, “and to never look away whenever and wherever injustice occurs.”

(CNN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday raised the alarm over lethal clauses in Article 8(1) of the commercial loan agreement signed between Nigeria and Export-Import Bank of China, which allegedly waives “the sovereignty of  Nigeria”  in the $400 million loans for the Nigeria National Information and… Read Full Story
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has again warned against the casual use of hydroxychloroquine as the cure for COVID-19. In a series of tweets on its official handle, @NCDCgov, the centre maintained that the use of hydroxychloroquine in Nigeria was limited to clinical trials… Read Full Story
JUSTICE Suleman Belgore of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday issued a warrant of immediate arrest against the immediate past clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Omolori. The judge issued the warrant of arrest following an ex parte application filed by the EFCC… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos PDP chairman harps on fear of God, unity, love to tackle nation’s…

Latest News

Courts give electoral victories to undeserving candidates ― Methodist Prelate

Latest News

Ohanaeze commiserates with Afenifere over Pa Fasanmi demise, says it is a blow to…

Latest News

Black Sallah: Four missing, 10 confirmed dead in Lagos boat mishap

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More