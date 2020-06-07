The menace called rape

Nigeria is fast degenerating into the state where life is short, brutish and nasty, given the alarming rise in the cases of rape, with most culminating in the callous murder of the victims. It appears as if rapists are in a rat race in recent times across the country.

Nowhere is safe from their dastardly attack: the church, the mosque, the street, and even homes. They strike and zoom away, leaving their victims hapless, and sometimes lifeless. By the same token, they shatter hopes, truncate dreams and throw people into a life-long anguish, sorrow and psychological trauma.

Though rape is not new in Nigeria, the wave of its occurrence is assuming a disturbing dimension. A female colleague of mine once asked if it was a crime to be a female. More worrisome is that these incidents are happening in the face of the outbreak of the coronavirus which the world is yet to get a solution for. No reflections, no thoughts! We are yet to recover from the shock of Uwa’s rape and eventual death in Benin, when some men of the underworld pounced on Barakat, also s student in the South West.

We must go beyond the social media frenzy, face the reality and hold the bull by the horns to stop this disturbing menace. Some have been calling for a review of the law prescribing the penalty for rape. For me, that may not be the big issue. The big issue is in the implementation.

Many perpetrators go scot free on the basis of legal technicalities, unprofessionalism on the part of the police and a defective prison system. They return to the society to continue their untoward acts. It is not the law that is problematic, but the criminal justice system that involves the police, court and correction facilities.

The police are not often thorough and diligent with their investigations. In fact, some of them connive in absolving the offenders for pittance. If cases on rape are not knocked out on legal technicalities, they are made to endure to the point where the victim loses hope. Our correctional system is also very shambolic. There is no way an offender can become reformed in such an arrangement. So, where is the deterrence?

We should not also forget the negative culture in art, music, philosophy that we have embraced. All manner of obscene music, movies and works of art abound in our society. This is obviously one of the results. There is failure in parenting. Education is a ruse. Nudity has become normalised, and pornography a pastime for many.

Abdullah Abdulganiy, Sokoto

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Edo: APC Weighs Options, Fears PDP Takeover •Governors stick with Obaseki, Odubu adamant

Two weeks to the much-anticipated primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, national party chieftains are worried the ruling party in the state may end up gifting the governorship… Read full story

COVID-19: AfDB Approves $288.5m For Nigeria

The Board of Directors, African Development Bank (AfDB), on Friday, approved a $288.5 million loan to help Nigeria tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its impact on people and businesses. In the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 79 per cent of the households in the country… Read full story

Why We Did Not Treat Raped Sales Girl —LUTH

The management of the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has denied not treating on purpose an 18-year-old salesgirl, who was on Thursday raped by a dispatch rider. A twitter user @youdiee, who claimed to be the owner of the store where the rape incident took place had accused the hospital of neglecting the victim… Read full story

Surrender Or Be Disgraced, Buhari Tells Katsina Bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State over the rising wave of banditry in the state and advised criminals to surrender now or face a “disgraceful and violent end.” According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in… Read full story

Edo, Ondo Primaries: APC Ready With Membership Registers —Isa-Onilu

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Lanre Isa-Onilu, has disclosed that the membership registers of the party for Edo and Ondo states are intact and current. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had told political parties wishing to conduct direct primaries in the… Read full story

COVID-19: Ondo Threatens Another Lockdown

Ondo State government on Friday threatened to reverse the decision to lift the ban on lockdown in the state should the number of COVID-19 cases keep on increasing. Tribune Online report that the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Special duties and Strategies, Dr Doyin Odebowale, gave this… Read full story

The New Normal: What COVID-19 Has Changed In Our Lives

SINCE the prevalence of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic compelled government at all levels in the country to shut down schools on March 23, being one of the containment mechanisms employed by advanced nations with worse incidence rate of the virus, Adeola Adeyemi and her siblings, like others in Nigeria… Read full story

Four Men Who Raped 13 Year Old Girl To Be Arraigned This Week

The four men who allegedly gang-raped a 13-year-old minor in Kaduna would be arraigned before a competent court of law this week. A reliable source at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development told Sunday Tribune that the Central Investigation Department (CID) had concluded its findings… Read full story

My Father Was Close To Making Me A Carpenter’s Apprentice —Bode George

I am the real special model from my background. My great-grandfather was a reverend gentleman. He had a white horse and was born in Lagos and became a reverend. He was evangelising around Nupe area in present-day Niger State where there were Christians; then, he married a Nupe woman… Read full story

Nigerian Should Always Do Fact-Check On Politicians —Sani

Anthony Sani, the immediate-past Secretary-General and former Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), now a member of the Governing Council of Sir Ahmadu Memorial Foundation and of Northern Media Forum, speaks on 21 years of civil rule in the country and other issues … Read full story

I Still Have So Much To Offer – Ronke Oshodi-Oke

Ronke Oshodi-Oke is a household name, especially in the Yoruba movie industry having graced the screens for decades. The veteran actress, who is undergoing a rebranding process shares some of her plans on movie and music… Read full story

Majek Fashek And The Curse Of Drug Addiction

THE death of Nigerian singer-songwriter, guitarist and reggae music lord, Majek Fashek, in New York, America, last week threw Nigerians into a nostalgic mood. It brought into memory the exact picture of a musical icon who the country lost to the icy pincers of death. Reports of his passage sauced his strides on the dancehall… Read full story

Why Governors Are Jittery Of Financial Autonomy To State Legislature —Kaze

The autonomy of the judiciary and legislature is very important, I am proud of the 6th and 7th National Assembly because at a point in time the National Assembly both the Senate and House of Representatives actually voted for the financial autonomy of the state legislature but that bill failed at the state level because… Read full story