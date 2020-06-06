Surrender or be disgraced, Buhari tells Katsina bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State over the rising wave of banditry in the state, and has advised the criminals to surrender now or face “disgraceful and violent ends.”

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Saturday, the meeting took place at the State House, Abuja on Thursday night, with the president assuring people and government of Katsina State of renewed efforts, and review of operations, to improve the security of lives and property in the state, and other parts of the country.

Buhari said bandits, who have committed crimes against innocent citizens in the state, and across the country, will not be spared.

President Buhari warned bandits to surrender their weapons or face “disgraceful and violent ends,” adding that more decisive military operations against bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina and Kaduna States will be undertaken.

President Buhari commiserated with Governor Masari over the loss of lives from attacks by bandits, which include District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino, and APC Chairman in Batsari Local Government Council, Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani Duburawa.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: No Fresh Probe Of Adesina ―AfDB Board Rules

The Bureau of the Board of Governors of African Development Bank (AfDB) on Thursday foreclosed the possibility of reopening the probe of the bank’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina. At a meeting, the body declared that an independent investigation was not required as demanded the United States of America… Read full story

NCDC Releases New Guidelines On COVID-19 Patients’ Treatment, Discharge

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday announced a new case management guidelines for the treatment and discharge of COVID-19 pandemic patients. Its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) media briefing in Abuja… Read full story

UN Puts Nigeria’s Electricity Access Rate At 57%

No fewer than 110.7 million Nigerians out of a 195.8 million estimated population had access to electricity as of 2018, according to the latest global energy progress report. This represents a 57 per cent national electricity access rate compared with the global average of 90 per cent, says the report launched at the… Read full story

Akinwumi Adesina And AfDB

AFTER the Ethics Committee of the African Development Bank (AfDB) had returned a ‘not guilty’ verdict on the bank’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who had been accused by a group of whistleblowers of approving certain appointments and contracts that were in breach of the financial institution’s statutory and… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 350 New Cases, Total Now 11,516

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 350 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,516. The centre disclosed this on Tuesday night via its… Read full story