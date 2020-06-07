Four men who raped 13 year old girl to be arraigned this week

The four men who allegedly gang-raped a 13-year-old minor in Kaduna would be arraigned before a competent court of law this week.

A reliable source at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development told Sunday Tribune that the Central Investigation Department (CID) had concluded its findings.

“The police will definitely arraign them before a competent court this week. The commissioner as well as the governor are interested in the case.

Sunday Tribune recalls that the four men had lured the girl to an undisclosed location where they allegedly drugged her and thereafter gang-raped her.

With the help of a motorcyclist, she was dumped under a car close to her home. After a group of people searched for her, she was later discovered.

However, nemesis caught up with her rapists and they were later arrested by the police.

