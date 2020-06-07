I still have so much to offer – Ronke Oshodi-Oke

Ronke Oshodi-Oke is a household name, especially in the Yoruba movie industry having graced the screens for decades. The veteran actress, who is undergoing a rebranding process shares some of her plans on movie and music, among other with SEGUN ADEBAYO.

You are one of the very popular faces in the Yoruba movie industry and you have been around for a long time. Would it be out of place to say that you are one of the richest among the womenfolk?

(Laughs) Why would you say that? I’m not one of the richest actresses. I am just doing my thing and getting better at it. But I believe I do well for myself, all things considered. Aside from my acting career, I also run a cosmetics business.

We hear that the practice of rubbing my back while I rub yours is still very common in the industry. When will this be over?

I believe this is a problem in the movie industry right now. Some movie producers invite actors to feature in their movies for the sake of goodwill and a productive relationship in future. It’s very common. But this is reality now. I believe I have paid my dues, so that does not apply to me now. I do understand budget constraints in shooting a movie, however, I think people should be fair.

‘Ronke Oshodi’ is a name that gives you so much respect and prestige. Do you think you can sustain this brand for the next five years?

I believe so. My personality is one that people have always found entertaining. So, I think I still have a lot to offer in the coming years. I am going through a rebranding process and therefore, I plan to sustain my name. Yes, I want people to see the new and improved version of Ronke Oshodi Oke, mother, actor, compere and singer. I have made a lot of plans to rebrand my image and I can’t wait to share all my plans with my fans.

The times are hard now. Many people, entertainers particularly, are groaning under the yoke of lack of financial power. How have you been coping during this pandemic period given that there have been no events in the past few months?

This pandemic has been tough on people regardless of where they are or what they do. But I thank God for His mercies. My cosmetic business has been going quite well and I appreciate those who patronise me.

Have your finances and endorsements been affected as a result of the general economic downturn?

The economic downturn is affecting everybody, including the movie industry. But I believe things will turn out better in the coming months, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite being into cosmetic business, are you thinking of any alternative to an entertainment career should things be slow to take off?

Not really. I have a lot of things going on beside acting. I also sing and host events. So if things are slow in the Nollywood industry, I can still engage in that, including my cosmetic business.

Not much has been heard from you in recent times as regards movie making. What is happening to the Ronke Oshodi-Oke brand?

Well, a lot has been in the works lately. I have a number of exciting projects I am working on. So, watch out for what I am about to unleash.

Are you planning to be more visible across Nollywood and not just Yoruba films?

Definitely. I am on the verge of breaking fully into the mainstream Nollywood scene and that’s because there is so much more value I have to offer.

Could you share some insights as to what you are planning regarding filmmaking?

Early this year, I released a movie entitled ‘Igbeyin loju’. The film tells a tale of a greedy woman who forces her children to follow in her footsteps and then things go sour. It’s a really interesting movie and I’m sure my fans will love it. I also have two projects I’m currently working on.

You ventured into music some years back when you featured 9ice. Are you still pursuing a career in music?

Yes, I am currently working on releasing a new song and I really can’t wait to share it with fans.

Nollywood has become far more populated than when you started. Do you think things have changed for the better or worse?

Change is constant. The change in Nollywood is quite extraordinary. New talents come out every day and great movies are being produced. I honestly believe Nollywood can do more.

What are you planning to do as soon as the lockdown is over?

Ah! I can’t wait to attend parties and hang out with my friends. I will continue working on my ongoing projects, including the movies I previously mentioned. I will also continue to work on my cosmetic brand.

