2027: They will do burial in your house if you rig my election, Remi Oseni warns

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Oyo South, Hon. Remi Oseni, has issued a stern warning against electoral malpractice ahead of the 2027 general election, saying anyone who attempts to rig his election will face divine consequences.

Oseni gave the warning on Sunday during an interactive session with the youth churches of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Ibadan.

Speaking on his political ambition, the lawmaker said several anointed men of God had prayed with him and prophesied about his success in politics.

Oseni expressed confidence in the prophecies, arguing that he did not believe he could be rigged out of the election after receiving such spiritual assurances.

He warned that anyone who attempted to disrupt the electoral process through violence or destruction of polling units would not escape the consequences.

He said: “The Bible said, ‘Steps of the righteous are ordered by God’. If God ordered our steps, we’ll be where we are supposed to be.

“So, if anybody is now carrying guns or cutlasses to destroy any polling booth in the election, you (referring to the riggers) will not live long. I can tell you, I’m speaking from the altar. Whoever does that can never live long.

“If you want to arm-twist all these prophecies of all the people that have spoken the mind of God, if all their prophecies and revelations are false, no problem, but if you rig, you can’t live long.

“That one thing that I know is certain. If you rig my election, they will do burial in your house. If you rig my election, call me a bastard if they don’t do burial in your house.”

Oseni is expected to face stiff competition in the Oyo South Senatorial District race, with Chief Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Hon. Adedeji Stanley Olajide, popularly known as Odidiomo, of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), among the major contenders for the seat.

The contest is expected to attract considerable political attention as the candidates seek the support of voters across the nine local government areas that make up the senatorial district.