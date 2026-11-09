Tinubu: Abati questions ex-Chicago State University lecturer’s claim

Arise Television anchor and veteran journalist, Reuben Abati, has questioned claims by former Chicago State University lecturer, Adetokumbo Pearse, that President Bola Tinubu never attended the institution.

Pearse had alleged that the academic documents Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission contained the names of schools he never attended.

The former lecturer said he worked at Chicago State University between 1985 and 1990, during which he directed the programme Tinubu allegedly attended.

He also claimed to have personal knowledge of the president’s academic records.

Pearse further suggested that the controversy surrounding Tinubu’s certificate could be taken to the International Criminal Court.

Reacting to the claims on Monday during Arise TV’s Morning Show, Abati challenged Pearse’s authority to speak on the president’s academic records.

Abati questioned how Pearse, who reportedly taught Linguistics and Literature, could have supervised Accounting, the department from which Tinubu graduated at the university.

He also argued that spending five years as a lecturer at the institution did not automatically make Pearse an authority on the academic records of its graduates.

“How does teaching English and Literature for five years at Chicago State University mean being a supervisor in Accounting?” Abati asked.

The journalist also faulted Pearse’s understanding of the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, describing it as unfortunate.