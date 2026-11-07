2027: TY Danjuma endorses Tinubu, donates N250m to chapel

Elder statesman and Chairman of the Middle Belt Forum, retired Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma, has urged Nigerians to vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, describing him as the best choice for the country.

Danjuma made the call at the 20th anniversary celebration of the Adamawa State Government House Chapel in Yola, where he said Tinubu had demonstrated fairness in political appointments, including by giving Christians opportunities to serve in his administration despite running on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He was represented at the event by a former Chief of Army Staff, retired General Ishaya Bamaiyi.

Danjuma also cautioned against the prospect of another Fulani person becoming president, saying it could take the country back to what he described as the dark days. The remarks were made in the context of his appeal for support for Tinubu.

The retired general urged Nigerians to participate in the 2027 election, protect their votes and ensure that their choices count.

He also commended those behind the establishment of the chapel, describing it as a visionary initiative that provides a place of worship for Christians working in the Government House and other government offices across the state.

Danjuma, who chaired the anniversary occasion, donated N250 million towards the expansion of the chapel.

The celebration also featured the presentation of recognition awards to individuals who had supported the chapel over the past 20 years.

Among those recognised were First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Danjuma, and former Adamawa State Governor Boni Haruna, who was credited with building the state’s economic centre.