Why we did not treat raped sales girl —LUTH

The management of the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has denied not treating on purpose an 18 year-old sales girl, who was on Thursday raped by a dispatch rider.

A twitter user @youdiee, who claimed to be the owner of the store where the rape incident took place had accused the hospital of neglecting the victim.

LUTH management in a statement on Saturday said that there was never any issue like appealing to the woman to drop charges against the suspect before she would be attended to.

The hospital said “LUTH management’s attention has been brought to a piece of news on twitter about an 18 year-old girl who was brought to LUTH by her boss on account of being raped.

“Our record shows that on 4th June, 2020 at about 6pm, a middle-aged woman came to the Accident and Emergency (A\E) that her sales girl was reportedly raped by a dispatch rider who had come to deliver items to her shop.”

The hospital continued that “She said that she came to LUTH emergency so that post exposure prophylaxis (PEP)could be administered to the young lady.”

LUTH added that “at this point, the alleged victim was still in the car. The medical officer in charge of Triage unit of the A/E unit then proceeded to discuss the case with the Senior Registrar on duty in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) section in the presence of the woman.

She was informed that the PEP will be administered to the victim once she was formally registered in the hospital, while the legal aspect will be handled through an established legal process in Lagos State.”

The hospital added that “the woman responded that the case was already reported to the police and that what they needed was treatment i.e PEP

“At this point, a slip for registration was written for this woman. She then enquired if registration was free and she was informed that a fee was to be paid at the cash point.”

LUTH added that “She also wanted to know if the PEP was free and was told that the pharmacy will give the information regarding the drugs and any cost attached once the lady is registered.

“She accepted the slip and then left the O&G consulting room, while the doctors returned to their duties,” the teaching hospital also said.

The hospital continued that “it was, however, observed later that the woman did not proceed to register the rape survivor but had actually left with her without informing the doctor.

