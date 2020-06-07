Almajiri: Need for repositioning

Long before the colonisation of Nigeria, the almajiri system started around the 11th century in Kanem- Borno and was later replicated in the Sokoto Caliphate after the success of the Jihad led by Sheikh Uthman Dan Fodio. Thereafter, the system continued to spread across northern Nigeria, so much so that it dominated the entire region. However, the system then in the pre-colonial era used to be different from the present-day realisation.

A 2014 UNICEF report estimated the number of these boys conservatively to be 9.5 million in Nigeria, making up 72 per cent of the nation’s out-of-school children. Estimates reveal that Nigeria presently has between 13.2 million and 15 million out-of-school children, most of them almajirai in northern Nigeria.

It’s no longer news that the system over the last few years has been a topic of debate among northern governors, stakeholders, and Islamic scholars. Some are in support of the total abrogation of the system; some are calling for repositioning the system, while others seek its integration into the formal system of education.

Professor Idris Abdulqadir, during the 21st convocation lecture of Bayero University back in 2003, was quoted to have said that the “system of education as practiced today in the northern Nigeria is a completely bastardised system compared to the form and conditions under which the system was operating and its output during the pre-colonial period. The system has been forced, especially with the coming of the British, to its present pitiful state. A popular Hausa singer, Malam Sa’adu Zungur, said that as long as our children are wandering around every nook and cranny, roaming the street begging and chanting for food, the North will surely find herself at the receiving end.”

It’s obviously apparent that the present-day system is faced with uncomfortable problems that are posing a great threat to the fabric of social structure in the North. Reports indicate that owing to the recklessness and negligence of some of the parents and teachers of these boys, life becomes difficult for them. With no shelter, clothes, food or medical provisions, they become vulnerable and are easily brainwashed and conscripted into radicalism and other forms of nefarious activities such as kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, drug trafficking, street larceny, among others.

It is pathetic to note that many of these boys are separated from their parents at a very young age and sent to faraway places to stay under the supervision of their Qur’anic malam (teacher) for a long time. The greatest concern about this is that many of these Malams receive a high number of pupils that they can neither take care of nor accommodate.

It will be remembered that recently, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the northern governors returned many of these boys to their home states, with a view to containing the spread of the disease. As the children arrived at their homes, some of them were quarantined and tested. The results caused widespread consternation. Of the 169 tested in Kaduna as of that time, 65 were positive; in Jigawa, 91 of the 168 boys tested positive; in Gombe, 8 of the 48 children tested had the virus. In Bauchi, the number was 7 out of 38.

It is important to understand that the Northern Governors’ Form has never proclaimed banning of Quranic teaching and learning, but rather street begging due to the travails the system is characterised by, as discussed in the aforementioned. It is unfortunate that despite the efforts of former President Goodluck Jonathan to reduce street begging and integrate basic primary education in the almajiri system, nothing concrete has been realised.

It is imperative, therefore, for the present administration to take advantage of the schools established by the previous administration and provide them with adequate support financially and to also integrate the almajiri system into the conventional system of education. There should also be constant supervision and monitoring of the schools’ programmes and curriculum so as to check negative instructions and orientation. Training sessions and reorientation should be organised for the Malams so as to give them a sense of belonging, thereby reshaping their orientation in order to accept modifications that may be introduced by the government.

Sulaiman Maijama’a, Bauchi State

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Edo: APC Weighs Options, Fears PDP Takeover •Governors stick with Obaseki, Odubu adamant

Two weeks to the much-anticipated primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, national party chieftains are worried the ruling party in the state may end up gifting the governorship… Read full story

COVID-19: AfDB Approves $288.5m For Nigeria

The Board of Directors, African Development Bank (AfDB), on Friday, approved a $288.5 million loan to help Nigeria tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its impact on people and businesses. In the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 79 per cent of the households in the country… Read full story

Why We Did Not Treat Raped Sales Girl —LUTH

The management of the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has denied not treating on purpose an 18-year-old salesgirl, who was on Thursday raped by a dispatch rider. A twitter user @youdiee, who claimed to be the owner of the store where the rape incident took place had accused the hospital of neglecting the victim… Read full story

Surrender Or Be Disgraced, Buhari Tells Katsina Bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State over the rising wave of banditry in the state and advised criminals to surrender now or face a “disgraceful and violent end.” According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in… Read full story

Edo, Ondo Primaries: APC Ready With Membership Registers —Isa-Onilu

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Lanre Isa-Onilu, has disclosed that the membership registers of the party for Edo and Ondo states are intact and current. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had told political parties wishing to conduct direct primaries in the… Read full story

COVID-19: Ondo Threatens Another Lockdown

Ondo State government on Friday threatened to reverse the decision to lift the ban on lockdown in the state should the number of COVID-19 cases keep on increasing. Tribune Online report that the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Special duties and Strategies, Dr Doyin Odebowale, gave this… Read full story

The New Normal: What COVID-19 Has Changed In Our Lives

SINCE the prevalence of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic compelled government at all levels in the country to shut down schools on March 23, being one of the containment mechanisms employed by advanced nations with worse incidence rate of the virus, Adeola Adeyemi and her siblings, like others in Nigeria… Read full story

Four Men Who Raped 13 Year Old Girl To Be Arraigned This Week

The four men who allegedly gang-raped a 13-year-old minor in Kaduna would be arraigned before a competent court of law this week. A reliable source at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development told Sunday Tribune that the Central Investigation Department (CID) had concluded its findings… Read full story

My Father Was Close To Making Me A Carpenter’s Apprentice —Bode George

I am the real special model from my background. My great-grandfather was a reverend gentleman. He had a white horse and was born in Lagos and became a reverend. He was evangelising around Nupe area in present-day Niger State where there were Christians; then, he married a Nupe woman… Read full story

Nigerian Should Always Do Fact-Check On Politicians —Sani

Anthony Sani, the immediate-past Secretary-General and former Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), now a member of the Governing Council of Sir Ahmadu Memorial Foundation and of Northern Media Forum, speaks on 21 years of civil rule in the country and other issues … Read full story

I Still Have So Much To Offer – Ronke Oshodi-Oke

Ronke Oshodi-Oke is a household name, especially in the Yoruba movie industry having graced the screens for decades. The veteran actress, who is undergoing a rebranding process shares some of her plans on movie and music… Read full story

Majek Fashek And The Curse Of Drug Addiction

THE death of Nigerian singer-songwriter, guitarist and reggae music lord, Majek Fashek, in New York, America, last week threw Nigerians into a nostalgic mood. It brought into memory the exact picture of a musical icon who the country lost to the icy pincers of death. Reports of his passage sauced his strides on the dancehall… Read full story

Why Governors Are Jittery Of Financial Autonomy To State Legislature —Kaze

The autonomy of the judiciary and legislature is very important, I am proud of the 6th and 7th National Assembly because at a point in time the National Assembly both the Senate and House of Representatives actually voted for the financial autonomy of the state legislature but that bill failed at the state level because… Read full story