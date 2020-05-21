The Fehintola murder case in Osun

RECENTLY when Mrs Ifeoluwa Fehintola’s mother, Ruth Shodeya, 44, offered to spend some time with her daughter and grandchildren in their home in Owode Ede, Osun State, no one could have thought anything out of the ordinary would happen. Reports have it however that within the two weeks of Grandma Shodeya’s stay with the Fehintolas, she had succeeded in nursing her son-in-law much more closely than she had her grandchildren. According to reports, Ruth seduced her son-in-law husband and they engaged in a sex romp. While they were still in the act, the daughter, who had been to the market, chanced upon them. She then took a kitchen knife and stabbed her. Ruth was said to have bled profusely; she was rushed to the hospital but before receiving any treatment, she was confirmed dead by the doctors and her corpse was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy report.

According to Mrs Fehintola, 28, her mother’s action was quite typical. She said that her mother had an extra large appetite for sex and had always been involved in extramarital affairs even when her legitimate sexual partner was alive. She added: “After my father’s death, she got so used to her wayward life that there was no man she couldn’t allow to sleep with her. I couldn’t imagine that she would stoop so low to the level of my husband. She only came to spend two weeks with us and she had already shattered my home for me. I went to the market to buy some food items but when I got back home, I met my husband and my mother on our matrimonial bed. I was so furious that I went straight to the kitchen and reached for a knife. I had wanted to kill both of them; my husband managed to escape but my mother couldn’t as I stabbed her on the chest.”

Truth be told, the late Ruth’s alleged action was despicable. Indeed, if the act had taken place in bygone years, the quantum of sacrificial items that would have been demanded of her and her accomplice to cleanse the land that they had so callously desecrated would have been huge, and public censure so harsh that both, if they survived the ordeal, would have lived a life of regrets all the rest of their days. Then, the society had very strict rules prohibiting sexual contact among blood relations. The deceased apparently betrayed the trust her daughter reposed in her by allowing her to visit her matrimonial home despite being fully aware of her history as a nymphomaniac. Sadly, she not only indirectly terminated her own life by her indiscreet act but also negatively impacted the lives of her daughter and grandchildren who are now prematurely orphaned. Her son-in-law may not return home any time soon, while her daughter is being prosecuted by the police for murder, an offence which attracts the death penalty.

To be sure, the foregoing does not detract from the severity of the moral turpitude committed by Mr. Fehintola. After all, as the old saying goes, it takes two to tango. On current evidence, there is nothing to suggest that he is of a higher moral quality than his sadly deceased mother-in-law. If anything, the apparent ease with which he jumped into bed with her clearly demonstrates his character as a vicious opportunist. If it had been his sister-in-law rather than mother-in-law who offered the opportunity that he exploited, for instance, he would apparently have grabbed it with both hands regardless of the damning social consequences. It is quite a shame that as a son-in-law, he was not man enough to resist a wayward mother-in-law and possibly offer her an opportunity to rethink and perhaps mend her ways.

The foregoing notwithstanding, we believe that Mrs Fehintola’s reaction was overboard. No one, except government officials so designated after relevant pronouncement(s) by the court of law, has the right to take anybody’s life, no matter the gravity of the crime such a person has committed. This, we dare say, is a despicable resolution of a justifiable wrong. Even if there are grounds to be offended, and there are several such grounds in this particular instance, nothing should justify taking the laws into one’s own hands by killing another person. Even though she must be feeling remorseful now, especially when she remembers that there may be no one currently taking care of her children, some of whom may be direly in need of motherly care judging by her own age, the evil deed has been done and justice must take its course. The whole incident teaches about the need to control one’s emotions and not descend into arbitrary acts that would be regretted in the end.

In spite of the turning of tables where the person wronged is now the accused, the laws of the land should be made to apply fully, so that others can learn to refrain from engaging in self-help when wronged or angry. No matter how despicably the justice system has deteriorated in the country, anyone who is aggrieved should seek succour from the right quarters. Resorting to self help will only make monsters of the citizenry.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

WHO Considers Madagascar’s COVID Organics For Clinical Observation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is considering Madagascar’s COVID Organics for clinical observation process. The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina made this known on Wednesday, saying that he and the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, had a successful interaction on COVID Organics… Read full story

‘Why Madagascar Herbal Medicine For COVID-19 May Not Be Fake’

CHAIRMAN, Research and Development Committee on the Oyo State and University of Ibadan collaboration on the development of herbal remedies for COVID-19, Professor Oluwasegun Ademowo has said that although the ‘COVID Organic’, Madagascar herbal medicine recorded its first death on Saturday… Read full story

Nationwide Blackout Looms As Electricity Workers Threaten Strike

A nationwide blackout is imminent as electricity workers, under the aegis of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), have vowed to down tool if the Police and other security operatives continue to lay siege at their offices across the federation as witnessed early Wednesday morning… Read full story

OAU Gets Full Accreditation For Law, Dentistry, Others

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the full accreditation for the faculties of Law, Dentistry, Basic Medical Sciences, Social Sciences and Science at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife. The confirmation was made known to Tribune Online in a press release signed by the university’s Public… Read full story

COVID-19: NLC Inaugurates Situation Room To Protect Jobs

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna branch has inaugurated a situation room in order to protect workers from losing their jobs following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The state chairman, comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, said the same committee was inaugurated at the national body… Read full story

N7.65bn Fraud: Kalu Begins Freedom Battle June 2

The Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed June 2 to hear a motion on notice seeking the freedom from prison of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Abia State governor. The motion will be heard by Justice Mohammed Liman. Orji is serving a 12-year jail term at the Correctional Service Centre in Kuje, Abuja for looting… Read full story

Buhari Sacks Uwakwe As NECO Registrar Over Corrupt Allegations

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of the appointment of Prof Charles Uwakwe as the Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO). Also, four management staff of the council were dismissed from service for various offences… Read full story

Man Who Operated Illegal Bureau De Change And Swindled Customer Of N6m Jailed Seven Years

A man who operated an illegal bureau de change in Kaduna for two years and swindled a customer of his money to the tune of N6.1 million was on Wednesday jailed seven years without an option of fine. Justice Peter Mallong of the Federal High Court, Kaduna, sentenced the man, Sadiq Mustapha, to seven years… Read full story

(GRAPHIC CONTENT): 60-Year-Old Kills 57-Year-Old Wife ‘For Having Affairs With Another Man’

A 60-year-old man, Yikatey Somatey, has been arrested for killing his wife at Gando near Nyanyema, a suburb of the Sawla-Tuna Kalba District of the Savannah region in Ghana after he accused her of having affairs with another man. The suspect accused his wife, Bora Bonbiatey 57, of cheating on him by having affairs… Read full story

Hospitals’ Constant Rejection Of The Sick

A few days ago at the press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, complained about the poor hospital attendance by pregnant women, nursing mothers and outpatients,as revealed by recent official statistics. Hospital visits by these categories of… Read full story

Pawpaw Seeds Aid Treatment Of Cancer, Ulcer, Infections, Others —Studies

RECENT studies have proven pawpaw seeds to possess a whole lot of medicinal benefits, apart from its nutritional value. According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of Pharamacognosy and Phytochemistry, Pawpaw extracts are effective against cancer because they are rich in the enzyme, papain, which… Read full story

Makinde Names Retired General, Colonel As Amotekun Chairman, Commandant

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed retired General Kunle Togun and retired Colonel Olayanju Bisiriyu Olayinka as chairman and commandant of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun. The governor, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Print Media) Moses Alao, indicated that the… Read full story

Rivers State Govt Relaxes Lockdown In Port Harcourt And Obio/Akpor

Rivers State Government has suspended the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas for six days, with effect from Thursday, May 21, 2020. Governor Nyesom Wike stated this today in a state-wide broadcast… Read full story

COVID-19: Cleaning, Disinfecting Not The Same —Experts

IS Covid-19 making you worried if you are cleaning your home enough? So far, medical advice has focused mostly on the importance of frequent washing of hands with soap and flowing water, which is said to be the most effective protection against the new disease… Read full story