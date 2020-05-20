Makinde names retired General, Colonel as Amotekun chairman, commandant

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed retired General Kunle Togun and retired Colonel Olayanju Bisiriyu Olayinka as chairman and commandant of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Print Media) Moses Alao, indicated that the retired military officers would oversee the initiative, which was put in place to check insecurity in the state.

It will be recalled that Governor Makinde signed the Amotekun Bill into law in March, with the government having procured vehicles and other equipment for use by the security outfit which, he noted, was set up to complement the efforts of other security agencies in the state.

The new chairman of the outfit, General Togun, retired from the military having served as Director of Military Intelligence and former Deputy Director-General of the State Security Service.

Similarly, retired Colonel Olayinka has several years of experience in the military, having served as Assistant Director, British Military Advisory Training Team, Defence Headquarters, Abuja; Deputy Chief of Staff (Logistics), Headquarters 2 Div, Nigerian Army, Ibadan and Sector Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Plateau State, among others.

He began his military training at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Nigeria, in 1993, and holds a Higher Defence Management and National Security certification from the National Defence College, Abuja.

