COVID-19: NLC inaugurates situation room to protect jobs

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna branch has inaugurated a situation room in order to protect workers from losing their jobs following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The state chairman, comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, said the same committee was inaugurated at the national body and the state councils were directed to do the same.

According to him, the committee is also expected to engage the government on how to gradually open up the economy for business and production, saying, we want to protect the workers both from the public and private sector from losing their jobs.

Apart from that, the committee will also sensitise workers and citizens on the reality, prevalence, prevention and containment measures against COVID-19.

Comrade Suleiman explained that the committee will embark on advocacy and social dialogue with government and private sector employers to promote public health and protection of workers.

He said the committee will support front line- workers of the COVID-19 with occupational safety kits.

The chairman assured that the committee will also support effective control and protective measures against further spread and fatalities of the coronavirus disease in the state.

The members of the committee were from Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Joint Health Sector Unions, Nigeria Union of Journalists.

Others were Nigeria Union of Air Transport Employees, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers Association and Nigeria Medical Association as well as Civil Society.

