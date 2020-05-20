COVID-19: NLC inaugurates situation room to protect jobs

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna branch has inaugurated a situation room in order to protect workers from losing their jobs following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.
The state chairman, comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, said the same committee was inaugurated at the national body and the state councils were directed to do the same.
According to him, the committee is also expected to engage the government on how to gradually open up the economy for business and production, saying, we want to protect the workers both from the public and private sector from losing their jobs.
Apart from that, the committee will also sensitise workers and citizens on the reality, prevalence, prevention and containment measures against COVID-19.
Comrade Suleiman explained that the committee will embark on advocacy and social dialogue with government and private sector employers to promote public health and protection of workers.
He said the committee will support front line- workers of the COVID-19 with occupational safety kits.
The chairman assured that the committee will also support effective control and protective measures against further spread and fatalities of the coronavirus disease in the state.
The members of the committee were from Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Joint Health Sector Unions, Nigeria Union of Journalists.
Others were Nigeria Union of Air Transport Employees, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers Association and Nigeria Medical Association as well as Civil Society.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING
Apologise To Nigerians For Denying Links With Chinese Doctors, PDP Tells FG
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Federal Government over denials and cover-up on the whereabouts and activities of the Chinese medical team who came into the country in April. The party which said such was a betrayal of the public trust by its citizens on the government, the Federal… Read full story
COVID-19: IGP Orders Strict Enforcement Of Inter-State Movement Restriction Orders
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Tuesday, ordered strict enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders emplaced by the Federal Government as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story
Buhari Removes TCN MD One Month After He Reportedly Sacked Labour Leader
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday removed Usman Gur Mohammed as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and replaced him with an engineer, Mr Sule Abdulaziz. He was removed about one month after he reportedly sacked a labour leader who was also the General… Read full story
Osinbajo, NCP Mull Healthcare Reforms
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, presided over a meeting of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) to approve a draft legislative instrument for national healthcare reforms. His spokesman, Laolu Akande, informed that the meeting also discussed power sector issues… Read full story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
QUICK EJACULATION, SMALL SIZE NOW TURNED TO A LONG LASTING BIG SIZE. BULLDOZE YOUR WOMAN INTO SEXUAL SUBMISSION WITH THIS NEW NATURAL MACHINE
CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING