Hospitals’ constant rejection of the sick

FEW days ago at the press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, complained about the poor hospital attendance by pregnant women, nursing mothers and outpatients,as revealed by recent official statistics. Hospital visits by these categories of patients have reportedly reduced by 50 per cent while immunization services have equally reduced by half. While the government’s statistics may have down played the reality on the ground, the minister has made an important observation which is no less concerning. Nonetheless, Dr. Ehanire’s observation should not be interpreted to mean that pregnant women, nursing mothers and the sick are deliberately shunning hospitals. The bitter truth is that since the Covid-19 problem started,many people have died because hospitals refused to attend to them, not because they failed to approach the hospitals.

It is a common spectacle to see nurses running away from sick people because they assume the patients have coronavirus. The rate of rejection is so alarming that questions are being asked as to whether people could no longer fall sick or whether every ailment necessarily has something to do with coronavirus. There is a litany of reports of sick people being left to their fate. Sadly,too,many patients died on their way to the different hospitals they were referred to by operators of medical facilities who were unwilling to attend to them. Even government hospitals whose owners have a duty of care to the public are rejecting patients. Somehow, Covid-19, in a sense, has engendered a ‘crowding out effect’ by ensuring that medical attention is almost wholly focused on fighting it atthe expense of other ailments and routine medical services. Sadly, while significant mileage is yet to be covered in the battle against coronavirus, the virtually abandoned/neglected medical services that are not directly related to Covid-19 have started to exact a huge price in terms of human tolls, increasing deterioration in the health of many citizens and the inevitable but yet undetermined future health consequences of failure to carry out certain sensitive medical services such as immunization. It is therefore crucial that stakeholders in the health sector do something urgently to stop the unwholesome practice of health workers refusing to attend to the sick.

The practice is clearly at variance with the Hippocratic Oath of the medical officers. Hospitals,rather than rejecting patients, should ensure strict observance of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols and guidelines in attending to patients. For starters, all hospitals should provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for their workers and in this regard,it would not be out of place for the NCDC to provide some hospitals, especially private medical facilities, with official support in this regard. Certainly, one of the unintended consequences of the current coronavirus epidemic in the country is the general fear of the virus to the extent that everybody is taking precautions not to come in contact with anybody infected with the virus. This fear has become so pronounced as to also overcome the hospital setting where many sick people are being systematically rejected for fear of having Covid-19 even without any test confirming that. This is really unfortunate and clearly unhelpful.

No one is saying the fear is totally unfounded or that health workers should not be careful in exposing themselves to patients or sick people, especially against the backdrop of inadequate PPE that could ensure that the frontline health workers are protected from infections. But this should not be to the extent of not wanting to see or attend to any sick person at all. Otherwise; it would just be a matter of time before the whole edifice of medical system collapses if the sick are left to their own devices with no viable prospect of overcoming their illnesses. Even in cases where the patients have coronavirus infection, not attending to them can only exacerbate the community transmission of the virus,which is already worrisome.

Besides,if the NCDC and the hospitals in the country work in synergy, these hospitals could even serve as another avenue for the NCDC to zero in on those who have coronavirus infection. But when patients are rejected by hospitals as is the current practice, chances are that some of those rejected are Covid-19 patients who may never visit NCDC testing centres. Consequently, even if it will require official assistance to the private hospitals that may need it, it has become expedient to provide all frontline heath workers in the land with the type of PPE suitable for Covid-19 health officials. That way, they can attend to every sick person without fear of being infected with Covid-19. And if preliminary test on any patient reveals coronavirus infection, the hospital should contact the NCDC immediately or better still,arrange to take the patient to the NCDC testing centre and get paid for the services rendered up to that point. And that will be a win-win situation for the system and the parties involved. Health workers should be protected from any infection through the provision of adequate and suitable PPE while they, in turn, should continue to attend to the sick as part of their professional commitment to helping the sick to get better.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Apologise To Nigerians For Denying Links With Chinese Doctors, PDP Tells FG

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Federal Government over denials and cover-up on the whereabouts and activities of the Chinese medical team who came into the country in April. The party which said such was a betrayal of the public trust by its citizens on the government, the Federal… Read full story

COVID-19: IGP Orders Strict Enforcement Of Inter-State Movement Restriction Orders

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Tuesday, ordered strict enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders emplaced by the Federal Government as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

Buhari Removes TCN MD One Month After He Reportedly Sacked Labour Leader

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday removed Usman Gur Mohammed as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and replaced him with an engineer, Mr Sule Abdulaziz. He was removed about one month after he reportedly sacked a labour leader who was also the General… Read full story

Osinbajo, NCP Mull Healthcare Reforms

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, presided over a meeting of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) to approve a draft legislative instrument for national healthcare reforms. His spokesman, Laolu Akande, informed that the meeting also discussed power sector issues… Read full story

I’m Not Aware Of Plan To Deport 15,000 Nigerian Students From Malaysia, Says Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has said he was not aware of move by the Malaysian government to deport over 15,000 Nigerian students in the country. Responding to question from newsmen on Tuesday at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing, the minister, who assured that… Read full story

Reps Summon Minister Of Health Over Whereabouts Of Chinese Medical Team

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to summon the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Eramie over the detailed status report on the activities and whereabouts of the 15 Chinese medical team in Nigeria. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored… Read full story

We Can’t Listen To Trump On Hydroxychloroquine For COVID-19, Says PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday dismissed the claim and the advice of United States President, Donald Trump, on the use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, for COVID-19. Speaking at the daily briefing of the PTF in Abuja, both Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Director General… Read full story

We Have Failed If We Don’t Learn From COVID-19 To Build Institutions ― PTF

Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic says Nigeria would have failed its next generation if it does it learn from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to build enduring and sustainable institutions. Speaking at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic, its chairman… Read full story

For Taking Hydroxychloroquine Against Coronavirus, Trump Is Governing By Witchcraft, Says China

China lashed out at President Donald Trump on Tuesday, claiming the US president is using ‘witchcraft’ to lead during the coronavirus pandemic after he admitted to taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent contracting the disease. Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China Communist Party’s official publication, Global Times, blamed… Read full story

Reps To Conduct Forensic Audit Of NNPC’s Recent Recruitment

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to conduct a forensic investigation into the recent recruitment of graduate trainees by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) with a view to determining how many persons were recruited from the various host communities… Read full story

Senate To Probe N1.532trn Intervention Fund To Power Sector •Demands revocation of privatization

The Senate on Tuesday mandated its Committee on Power sector to probe the over N1.532trillion intervention fund injected to the ailing sector in the last seven years. It equally asked President Muhammadu Buhari administration to revoke the privatisation of the sector… Read full story

Coronavirus Won’t Stop Our Programme For Ondo, Edo Governorship Elections, INEC Says

Okoye revealed that a policy framework for engagement with stakeholders, the conduct of the two end of tenure governorship elections, outstanding by-elections and future electoral activities… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Coronavirus: The Reversal Of The Gains Of Lockdown

NIGERIA began a “phased and gradual” lifting of the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 on May 4. This followed the announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 28 that it had become imperative to ease the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states because many citizens had lost… Read full story

COVID-19: Introduce National Policy On Online Education, Reps Tell FG

The House of Representatives on Tuesday underscored the need for relevant authorities in charge of education in Nigeria to urgently develop a National Policy and Framework for online education for schools at various levels. The lawmakers said the policy should be developed with the view to salvaging the… Read full story