Nigeria records 339 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 7,016

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, has announced 339 more new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country rise to 7,016.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night.
“On the 21st of May 2020, 339 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 7016 cases have been confirmed, 1907 cases have been discharged and 211 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 339 new cases are reported from 18 states; 139-Lagos, 28-Kano, 28-Oyo, 25-Edo, 22-Katsina, 18-Kaduna, 14-Jigawa, 13-Yobe, 13-Plateau, 11-FCT, 8-Gombe, 5-Ogun, 4-Bauchi, 4-Nasarawa, 3-Delta, 2-Ondo, 1-Rivers, 1-Adamawa,” it said.
See the breakdown of cases by states below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|3,093
|2,471
|582
|40
|Kano
|875
|716
|123
|36
|FCT
|446
|290
|142
|14
|Katsina
|303
|239
|51
|13
|Borno
|235
|122
|89
|24
|Bauchi
|228
|90
|133
|5
|Jigawa
|225
|143
|78
|4
|Oyo
|190
|137
|49
|4
|Ogun
|183
|104
|73
|6
|Kaduna
|170
|82
|84
|4
|Edo
|144
|99
|39
|6
|Gombe
|144
|49
|92
|3
|Sokoto
|113
|25
|75
|13
|Rivers
|80
|52
|21
|7
|Zamfara
|76
|8
|63
|5
|Plateau
|70
|55
|14
|1
|Kwara
|66
|40
|25
|1
|Yobe
|45
|39
|5
|1
|Osun
|42
|5
|33
|4
|Nasarawa
|38
|18
|18
|2
|Kebbi
|32
|11
|17
|4
|Delta
|31
|13
|12
|6
|Adamawa
|27
|12
|13
|2
|Ondo
|22
|6
|15
|1
|Niger
|22
|16
|5
|1
|Ekiti
|20
|5
|13
|2
|Akwa Ibom
|18
|4
|12
|2
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Enugu
|16
|10
|6
|0
|Ebonyi
|13
|12
|1
|0
|Imo
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Bayelsa
|7
|2
|5
|0
|Abia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|Benue
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Anambra
|5
|4
|1
|0
