Nigeria records 339 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 7,016

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, has announced 339 more new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country rise to 7,016.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night.

“On the 21st of May 2020, 339 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 7016 cases have been confirmed, 1907 cases have been discharged and 211 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 339 new cases are reported from 18 states; 139-Lagos, 28-Kano, 28-Oyo, 25-Edo, 22-Katsina, 18-Kaduna, 14-Jigawa, 13-Yobe, 13-Plateau, 11-FCT, 8-Gombe, 5-Ogun, 4-Bauchi, 4-Nasarawa, 3-Delta, 2-Ondo, 1-Rivers, 1-Adamawa,” it said.

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 3,093 2,471 582 40 Kano 875 716 123 36 FCT 446 290 142 14 Katsina 303 239 51 13 Borno 235 122 89 24 Bauchi 228 90 133 5 Jigawa 225 143 78 4 Oyo 190 137 49 4 Ogun 183 104 73 6 Kaduna 170 82 84 4 Edo 144 99 39 6 Gombe 144 49 92 3 Sokoto 113 25 75 13 Rivers 80 52 21 7 Zamfara 76 8 63 5 Plateau 70 55 14 1 Kwara 66 40 25 1 Yobe 45 39 5 1 Osun 42 5 33 4 Nasarawa 38 18 18 2 Kebbi 32 11 17 4 Delta 31 13 12 6 Adamawa 27 12 13 2 Ondo 22 6 15 1 Niger 22 16 5 1 Ekiti 20 5 13 2 Akwa Ibom 18 4 12 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Enugu 16 10 6 0 Ebonyi 13 12 1 0 Imo 7 0 7 0 Bayelsa 7 2 5 0 Abia 7 6 1 0 Benue 5 5 0 0 Anambra 5 4 1 0

