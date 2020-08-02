SAMPLE 1: “The security component of the Bayelsa State COVID-19 Task Force had in the early hours of Sunday began demolishing of all illegal structures at the Tombia market.”(Illegal structures demolition…New Telegraph Online, Monday, 18 May, 2020)
Please note that the form had is followed by the form began in the following context: “The security component…had in the early hours of Sunday began demolishing…” Any intelligent reader would note immediately the grammatical relationship between the forms had and began, separated as they are by six words.
The form had is a marker of the perfect tense. Other markers are have and has. The structure of the perfect tense is this: have/has/had plus a past participle: has spoken; has driven; has written; has attended; has bought; have broken; have bitten; have beaten; have encouraged; have smitten; had gone; had drawn; had greeted; had shown; had driven.
The relationship between the forms had and began clearly violates the principle of the perfect tense as sketched and illustrated above. The form began, in its past simple form, ought to be in its past participle form: begun. The distance between the two words, as between any two words for that matter, should not affect the grammatical relationship between them. Writers should not only be knowledgeable in grammar but should be sensitive to the grammatical relationships among the words they employ within and across sentences.
Sample 2: “But a visit to most of the densely populated areas in Lagos where the downtrodden resides reveals that majority are yet to benefit from either the Federal Government’s cash payment or the one being touted by the state government.”(Lockdown: tales of hardship by vulnerable Nigerians, The Nation, April 26, 2020)
I draw readers’ attention to the expression: the downtrodden. Note that this expression is followed by the verb-form: resides. The verb resides (with its final –s) does indicate that the expression the downtrodden is regarded as a singular noun item. Is it really a singular noun item?
Not at all. When an adjective (or a past participle such as downtrodden) is modified by the definite article (the), the result is a plural noun. Please read the following sentences: 1) The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. 2) The weak and vulnerable are not treated with the compassion they deserve. 3) The righteous are often rich in spiritual things but poor in the material. 4) It is often the case that the politically powerful are oppressing the weak. 5) The lazy have no future. 6) The weak-minded have no place here. 7) The broken-hearted are welcomed and encouraged in an ideal Christian church. 8) Theunderprivileged are frequently oppressed by the financially privileged people. 9) The lawless have the police to contend with. 10) The mentally challenged are not to be taken advantage of by society. 11) The cleverest are not necessarily the richest in any society. 12) The physically challenged are to be offered automatic employment. 13) Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy. 14) The ungodly are not so… 13) The oppressed usually have no access to justice.
Now the adjective faithful can be used in a similar way, requiring us to use the plural form of the verb. Please read the following sentences: 1) The faithful have their reward waiting for them in the life to come. 2) The faithful are often unaware that God and the people are noting their deeds. 3) The Islamic faithful are required to fast in the month of Ramadan. 4) The party faithful are not expected to make public statements on the sensitive issue. 5) The Christian faithful are usually unaware of the power and grace that come through prayer. 6) The faithful are here every month fasting and praying.
Please note that we have selected the plural form of the verb (are, have) in agreement with the word faithful. As we have seen, the plural form is formed when the definite article the is allowed to modify the word faithful. It is interesting, however, that the plural form can also be formed by simply adding s to the adjective so that we have: faithfuls. This form is so rare that very few dictionaries indicate its existence and the computer fails to recognize it. But it does exist.
Please read the following sentences: 1) The Islamic faithfuls are expected to go on a pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina at least once in their lifetime. 2) The party faithfuls are required to pay a certain levy annually.
And electorate? It can take either a singular or plural form of the verb. Read the following sentences: 1) The electorate are sometimes unpredictable. 2) The electorate are ignored at the peril of the politician. 3) Our democracy is coming to a point where the electorate is truly powerful. 4) Arethe Nigerianelectorate as enlightened as they should be? 5) When the electorate are bribed, the outcome of the election will distort the realities of the relative merits of the contending politicians. 6) The electorate are often manipulated by politicians.
Notice that we have freely used the singular or plural form of the verb (is, are) in relation to the noun electorate. Notice, furthermore, that we have not pluralized the noun by adding s to it. These points are worth noting. However, if, in spite of these explanations and illustrations, you still find the usage of the word confusing, why not choose the word elector whose plural form is electors? The electorate is the collective word for all the electors in a state or country or constituency.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Magu Attacks Salami Panel •Accuses Panel Of Using Looters Against Him
SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has accused the presidential panel probing the activities of the anti-graft commission under his leadership of being hostile to him anytime he attempts to take up issue with those testifying against him…Read Full Story
Nigeria Records New 462 COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 43,151
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 462 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The 462 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 43,151… Read Full Story
No Inch Of Yoruba Land Will Be Ceded To FG’s Creditors —Afenifere
THE pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Friday declared that no inch of Yoruba land will be ceded to creditors of the Federal Government should there be reasons for its creditors to make such demands… Read Full Story
Naira Marley Has Delivered On His Promise Of N1m To Me —Actor, Jude Chukwuka
For actor, emcee and orator, Jude Ogomegbulem Chukwuka, he is a connector between the old and younger generations. Fame smiled on him recently as he became the talk of the town and everyone wanted to know more about his personality. In this chat with FEMI OGUNTAYO, the Delta-Igbo man, who is in his late… Read Full Story
Oshiomhole’s Jolly Ride In Raw Realism
IF you allow a lamb unfettered freedom to jump as he likes, he might end up breaking his tender legs. These were the words my grandfather used when he once remonstrated with a young, freedom-seeking me. It felt very picturesquely different and was piercing in a new way because I had just relocated from Ibadan… Read Full Story
Lagos Is Like Today’s London Where An Arab Is Mayor, APC Tells Agitating Indigenes
FOLLOWING the controversy that greeted the claim by a frontline chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr Fouad Oki, that only three former governors of the state have clear Eko ancestry, political leaders across the aisle have been giving the issue a wide possible berth due to its implications… Read Full Story
Boko Haram Mortar Attack In Maiduguri Kills Seven People
Seven people are alleged to have been killed, while a post-graduate student of Mass Communication and about 26 others are being treated in various hospitals including the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) after suffering injuries from four mortar bombs said to have been fired by Boko Haram from … Read Full Story
EFCC, NDDC, NSITF: Why The Anus Of Those In Power Smells Too Badly —Prof. Toyin Falola
There have been changes since 1960, no doubt. However, there are disappointments with virtually all the sectors and institutions, including the houses of Gods where pastors wear Satanic uniforms. The current mood is that of hopelessness. The current group of politicians is not the set of leaders in any country… Read Full Story
114 Years After, US Organisation Apologises For Putting African Man On Display In Zoo
An organisation in the United States (US) that runs a zoo has apologised for putting an African man on display in its monkey house. For one week in 1906, the Bronx Zoo in New York kept a man from Central Africa in an enclosure in its monkey house. There, he stayed trapped in an iron cage with an orangutan while hundreds of… Read Full Story
We’ll Retrieve Our Seat From Dogara —Akuyam, Bauchi PDP Boss
Last week, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview by ISHOLA MICHAEL, the PDP chairman in Bauchi State, Hamza Kashe Akuyam, speaks on the development… Read Full Story
What To Do About Hepatitis B When Pregnant?
Around the world, the most common mode of hepatitis B transmission is from mother to child. Unfortunately, pregnant mothers who have hepatitis B can transmit the virus to their newborn during the delivery process. About 90 per cent of hepatitis B infected babies have lifelong chances of the infection progressing and… Read Full Story
“De-Radicalisation” Of Terrorists Doesn’t Work
The de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of so-called repentant Boko Haram terrorists have emerged as one of the centrepieces of the Buhari regime’s governance, which is not surprising given that Buhari had said in the past that government-sanctioned retaliatory aggression against Boko Haram terrorists… Read Full Story
What Is Your Take On Public Display Of Affection?
In a world where love is a necessity, how do people feel about displaying their affection publicly? If this question bothers you as much as it bothers me, we might have found the right avenue to put it to bed. This week on WhatsApp conversation, the contributors gave their take on the public display of affection… Read Full Story
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE