Nine people have been reportedly killed by suspected armed herders who invaded several communities in Apa and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue State.

The separate attacks which happened between Friday and the early hours of Monday claimed six people at the Uchen community in Gwer West while three people were killed in Apa.

The National Chairman of Apa Development Association, Mr Eche Akpoko, a lawyer said three villages were attacked on Friday/Saturday by suspected herdsmen who invaded Akpanta, Ochumeko and Ijaha villages.

According to him, Akpanta and Ogwuji villages were burnt down and the attackers killed three people at Ijaha village.

However, the traditional ruler of Makurdi (Ter Makurdi) Vincent Aule who spoke to newsmen on Tuesday on the phone in Ucheen village said that the herders killed six persons in the village, adding that a family member of the deceased fell and died on seeing his relatives’ dead bodies.

The traditional ruler said, “Yes it happened at Ucheen village, after Adaka, a border community in Makurdi. They came around 2:30 am on Monday and killed about six people.

“They killed one woman, her husband and their child. They were sleeping when they came and killed three of them.

“Then they also killed three other persons. There is one other person who also died. A man who was related to this husband and wife. He came that morning and saw them lying on the ground, he fell down and died. They took him to the hospital but he later died.

The monarch who said he visited the area, Tuesday morning, in the company of the police, described the attack as a pathetic sight.

“There was no issue with these people (herders) but they have been coming there to attack the people. We have reported to the Commissioner of Police and the Security Adviser,” Aule said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene confirmed the attack in the Ucheen community, saying five people were killed.





He said policemen have been deployed to the area and that the corpses were recovered and deposited at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, adding that investigation was ongoing.

However, the PPRO did not confirm the killing in Apa LGA.

