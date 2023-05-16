The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the last governorship election in Plateau state Nentawe Yilwatda, has decried the incessant attacks on some communities in some parts of the state.

In a statement by his spokesman Shittu Bamaiyi, Nentawe described the latest attack on communities in some parts of the Mangu local government area as totally incomprehensible and condemnable.

He noted that it is one attack, too many, that cannot be allowed to go unchecked no matter how much it would cost.

Nentawe pointed out that something drastic needs to be done, in order to curb the excesses of the marauders.

According to him, there is every reason to be pragmatic in the approach to the re-emergence of the security challenges in some parts of the state, particularly in Mangu, Bokkos, Barakinladi, Riyom and Bassa local government areas.

He noted that the attack though devastating, the people should not despair or look hapless but sum courage in confronting the attackers.

Nentawe further noted that while there should be effective networking within the various communities in sharing intelligence, the security agencies should do everything to checkmate the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He then commiserated with Governor Simon Lalong, the Miskaham Mwaghavuul, Da John Hirse, the Chairman of Mangu local government council Mr Daniel Dapuut and families of victims and also prayed for the quick recovery of those who suffered injuries during the attack.

