The National/State House Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Kano has recently made a significant ruling, ordering that court processes be served on Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the Majority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives, through substituted means.

Furthermore, the tribunal mandated that all necessary documents be affixed to the Kano APC Secretariat located in Hotoro, Kano metropolis.

This decision comes in response to a fresh petition filed by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and its candidate, Air Commodore (retd) Salisu Yusha’u Ahmad, who is challenging the outcome of the rerun election held in the Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency.

The petitioners also question the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to schedule the rerun election in the said constituency.

Previously, in April, the tribunal had dismissed a similar petition filed by the NNPP and its candidate, seeking to halt the rerun in the Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency. Justice L.B Lawal-Akapo, presiding over the proceedings, ruled that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction to intervene in INEC’s decision to conduct the rerun.

However, dissatisfied with the ruling, the petitioners approached the Kano Division of the Court of Appeal, requesting the set aside of the tribunal’s decision.

Regrettably, on Friday, May 5th, 2023, Justice George Mbaba dismissed the appeal for lack of jurisdiction, thereby upholding the tribunal’s decision.

The court directed the petitioners to file their petition with the tribunal if they were dissatisfied with the conduct of the Tudun Wada/Doguwa rerun election.

In accordance with the Court of Appeal’s directive, the NNPP and Air Commodore (retd) Salisu Yusha’u promptly lodged a fresh petition before the tribunal, challenging the outcome of the rerun election and highlighting alleged irregularities and malpractices during the electoral process.

The petitioners’ counsel, Muhammad, emphasized that the returning officer of INEC had publicly declared that he had announced the results for the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency under duress and had reported the incident to INEC.

Muhammad further argued that instead of annulling the election, INEC selectively identified 13 polling units and ordered a rerun, thereby creating suspicions of favouritism towards Alhassan Ado Doguwa.





Thus, the petitioners are now seeking the tribunal’s intervention to nullify the outcome of the rerun election and order a fresh election to be conducted in the Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency.

Subsequently, when the court processes were to be served on Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the bailiffs encountered difficulties locating him. Consequently, the petitioners filed an ex parte application, urging the tribunal to allow them to serve Doguwa through alternative means.

Barrister Bashir Yusuf confirmed that the tribunal, under the leadership of Justice F.N Azinge, granted the ex parte application, thus instructing that the service be executed on Doguwa through substituted means.

