The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’.

The statement further added that the IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

According to the statement, the IGP assured Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority would not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes would l be surely brought to book.

