Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, otherwise known in the movie industry as Saint Obi, has passed away.

Information gathered by TRIBUNE ONLINE revealed that the ailing actor died about a week ago but the family chose not to announce his death for reasons yet to be ascertained.

The actor, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered had battled an undisclosed ailment for sometime and was reported to have relocated to Jos, the Plateau State capital for further treatment of the ailment that had kept him in and out of the hospital for over two years.

Our reporter placed a call to his phone on Friday evening but it was not reachable and same was also done on Saturday afternoon but also couldn’t be reached.

It could not be confirmed why some of his colleagues as well have refused to speak about Obi’s death but it was gathered that decision to keep sealed lips was informed by the family’s decision to keep his death away from the public for now.

It was also gathered that Obi, before his death was spotted being transported to the hospital.

His body has been deposited at the morgue at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), TRIBUNE ONLINE further gathered.

Saint Obi was the favourite of many home video lovers in late 90s and early 2000 before he suddenly stopped appearing in movies. He had featured in over 100 movies before his demise.

