Suspected herders kill six in Benue

No fewer than six people were reportedly killed on Wednesday by suspected herders at Tse Ngojov and Tse Valem Yaweh in Mbagum communities in Tombo council ward, Logo local government area of Benue State.

The killing is coming barely a week after the state government inaugurated its security outfit, the Volunteer Community Guards.

The suspected herders were said to have stormed the communities around 9 pm on Wednesday killing people and injuring three others.

The deceased were identified as Ander John, Vihior Mtomga, Morgan Varem, Saaior Uyoosu, Aondoyima Tarbo and Peter Asondo.

The injured ones were identified as Terngu Tyavkase Usue, Igbaule Valem and Chiater Tarbo (a.k.a Ajimmy).

Confirming the killing, the Security Adviser to the governor, Lt Col Paul Hemba (retd) said that the council boss had briefed him on the development.

“It is true, the council chairman briefed me which I have relayed to the governor and the governor has directed that the deceased be buried while the injured ones be evacuated to University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

The Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, who spoke to our correspondent on the phone said confirmed the incident but said he was yet to get details.

