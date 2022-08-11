DHQ names Danmadami as new director Defence Media Operations

The Defence Headquarters, on Thursday, named Major General Musa Danmadami as the new Director of Defence Media Operations.

Danmadami takes over from Major General Bernard Onyeuko who has been posted to Defence Headquarters Department of Logistics and appointed Director Procurement.

Gen Onyeuko who unveiled the new Spokesperson to Defence Correspondents in Abuja during the biweekly briefing on the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other Security agencies from the various operational theatres against the activities of terrorists in the six geopolitical zones of the country sought for maximum cooperation with him

This came just after Gen Onyeuko disclosed that within a week a total of 1,755 Boko Haram Terrorists members and their families comprising 280 adult males, 523 adult females and 952 children surrendered to their own troops at different locations.

He added that all surrendered Boko Haram Terrorist members and their families were profiled and handed over to relevant authorities for further action

Details later…

