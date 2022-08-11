Ada Ameh for burial August 26 in Benue

The remains of Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, are set to be laid to rest in her hometown, Ogobia in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue state on August 19.

This was announced by the family of the late actress when the funeral arrangements were made available to the public.

According to the arrangements made by her family, a novelty match and candlelight service will be held in her honour on Friday, August 19, 2022, in Lagos. Another candlelight service would be held in her home state, Benue, on August 25.

On Friday, August 26, the actress’ remains will be interred at her family’s compound.

Ada Ameh fondly known for her role as “Emu” in the hit TV series “The Johnsons,” passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at age 48.

The actress is reported to have slumped at a gathering from where she was rushed to the NNPC hospital in Warri, Delta State, where she was confirmed dead.

The actress’s death was announced by the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas.

Ameh is one of the most popular actors in Nollywood, with a career spanning over two decades.

She first rose to stardom in the 1996 hit movie ‘Domitila.’

