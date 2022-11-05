Suspected cultists kill former Ogun deputy speaker’s cousin

Suspected cultists on Friday shot dead one of the cousins of the former deputy speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Dare Kadiri, identified as Bayo Rabiu.

This was coming on the heels of another killing of two persons at Ogere -Remo over a boundary clash issue between Ogere and Iperu Remo people.

The late Rabiu was reported to have been killed by the suspected cultists who might have mistaken him for their targets

He was reported to have been returning with three other people in a vehicle when the incident happened.

A source disclosed that the killing of Rabiu had no political undertone in whatever form, while another source claimed that some lives have been lost in clashes between two rival cult groups in the area.

The former deputy speaker confirmed the ugly development while calling for calm among Ago-Iwoye youths.

He specifically advised them against any form of reprisal attack between the youths of Ago-Iwoye, Iperu and Ilishan.

“It is a sad day for the Kadiri’s family of Odosinusi Ago Iwoye. He is one of the pride of our family and the breadwinner of his immediate family who contributed immensely to my and Mr Governor’s political success in the last years. But, as Muslims, we believe it is the wish of Allah.

“I have informed our Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, while I expect the Commissioner of police to fish out the culprits as this is unacceptable to me and my extended family.

“The family will meet to discuss further, while we appeal to the youth of Ago-Iwoye to be calm, not to embark on any reprisal attack as Iperu/Ilisan people are our brothers,” the lawmaker concluded.

When contacted, the Police spokesman in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said he was not aware of the development, but promised to revert thereafter. He is however yet to call back as of press time.

